Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2025

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market 2019

This report studies the Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market; it is conducted to ensure quality & safety of textiles.

In 2017, the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market size was 4851.3 million USD and it is expected to reach 7054.1 million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2017-2025.

Increasing export of Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries from developing regions and growth of the technical Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market are some of the factors driving the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market. Small to medium sized TIC companies face challenges in terms of receiving accreditation as it requires heavy investment.

In 2018, the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market size was 5090 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7020 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intertek Group

SGS

Bureau Veritas

TUV-SUD

QIMA

Eurofins Scientific

TUV Rheinland

Hohenstein

STC

Testex

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Chemical Testing

Performance Testing

Flammability Testing

Packaging Testing

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Apparel Industry

Footwear Industry

Handbags Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Manufacturers

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

