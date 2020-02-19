Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2025

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market; it is conducted to ensure quality & safety of textiles.
In 2017, the global Testing, Inspection, and Certification TIC for Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market size was 4851.3 million USD and it is expected to reach 7054.1 million USD by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2017-2025.
Increasing export of Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries from developing regions and growth of the technical Apparel/Footwear/Handbags Industries market are some of the factors driving the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market. Small to medium sized TIC companies face challenges in terms of receiving accreditation as it requires heavy investment.
In 2018, the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) market size was 5090 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7020 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intertek Group
SGS
Bureau Veritas
TUV-SUD
QIMA
Eurofins Scientific
TUV Rheinland
Hohenstein
STC
Testex
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3826486-global-testing-inspection-and-certification-tic-market-size
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chemical Testing
Performance Testing
Flammability Testing
Packaging Testing
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Apparel Industry
Footwear Industry
Handbags Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Manufacturers
Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3826486-global-testing-inspection-and-certification-tic-market-size
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Chemical Testing
1.4.3 Performance Testing
1.4.4 Flammability Testing
1.4.5 Packaging Testing
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Apparel Industry
1.5.3 Footwear Industry
1.5.4 Handbags Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size
2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Intertek Group
12.1.1 Intertek Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Introduction
12.1.4 Intertek Group Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Intertek Group Recent Development
12.2 SGS
12.2.1 SGS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Introduction
12.2.4 SGS Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 SGS Recent Development
12.3 Bureau Veritas
12.3.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Introduction
12.3.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development
12.4 TUV-SUD
12.4.1 TUV-SUD Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Introduction
12.4.4 TUV-SUD Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 TUV-SUD Recent Development
12.5 QIMA
12.5.1 QIMA Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Introduction
12.5.4 QIMA Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 QIMA Recent Development
12.6 Eurofins Scientific
12.6.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Introduction
12.6.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development
12.7 TUV Rheinland
12.7.1 TUV Rheinland Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Introduction
12.7.4 TUV Rheinland Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 TUV Rheinland Recent Development
12.8 Hohenstein
12.8.1 Hohenstein Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Introduction
12.8.4 Hohenstein Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Hohenstein Recent Development
12.9 STC
12.9.1 STC Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Introduction
12.9.4 STC Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 STC Recent Development
12.10 Testex
12.10.1 Testex Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Introduction
12.10.4 Testex Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Testex Recent Development
Continued….
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)