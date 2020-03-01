TESTING, INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Industry

Testing is a technical operation that determines one or more characteristics of a given product, process or service in accordance with specified procedures. Insepection refers to the evaluation of conformity by measurement, observation, detection or measurement. Certification refers to the procedure whereby a third party provides written assurance that the product, process or service meets the requirements.

This report focuses on the global Testing, Inspection and Certification Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing, Inspection and Certification Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SIRIM QAS

SGS

Bureau Veritas

TNBR

Intertek

TUV Rheinland

TUV NORD

TUV SUD

DNV GL

UL Services

Dekra

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Testing Services

Inspection Services

Certification Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Industry

Food

Environment

Consumer Goods

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Testing, Inspection and Certification Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Testing, Inspection and Certification Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Testing Services

1.4.3 Inspection Services

1.4.4 Certification Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Industry

1.5.3 Food

1.5.4 Environment

1.5.5 Consumer Goods

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size

2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Key Players in China

7.3 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Key Players in India

10.3 India Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SIRIM QAS

12.1.1 SIRIM QAS Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Introduction

12.1.4 SIRIM QAS Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 SIRIM QAS Recent Development

12.2 SGS

12.2.1 SGS Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Introduction

12.2.4 SGS Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 SGS Recent Development

12.3 Bureau Veritas

12.3.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Introduction

12.3.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

12.4 TNBR

12.4.1 TNBR Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Introduction

12.4.4 TNBR Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 TNBR Recent Development

12.5 Intertek

12.5.1 Intertek Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Introduction

12.5.4 Intertek Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Intertek Recent Development

12.6 TUV Rheinland

12.6.1 TUV Rheinland Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Introduction

12.6.4 TUV Rheinland Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 TUV Rheinland Recent Development

12.7 TUV NORD

12.7.1 TUV NORD Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Introduction

12.7.4 TUV NORD Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 TUV NORD Recent Development

12.8 TUV SUD

12.8.1 TUV SUD Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Introduction

12.8.4 TUV SUD Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 TUV SUD Recent Development

12.9 DNV GL

12.9.1 DNV GL Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Introduction

12.9.4 DNV GL Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 DNV GL Recent Development

12.10 UL Services

12.10.1 UL Services Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Introduction

12.10.4 UL Services Revenue in Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 UL Services Recent Development

12.11 Dekra

Continued….

