TESTING, INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Services Industry
Testing is a technical operation that determines one or more characteristics of a given product, process or service in accordance with specified procedures. Insepection refers to the evaluation of conformity by measurement, observation, detection or measurement. Certification refers to the procedure whereby a third party provides written assurance that the product, process or service meets the requirements.
This report focuses on the global Testing, Inspection and Certification Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing, Inspection and Certification Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SIRIM QAS
SGS
Bureau Veritas
TNBR
Intertek
TUV Rheinland
TUV NORD
TUV SUD
DNV GL
UL Services
Dekra
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Testing Services
Inspection Services
Certification Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Industry
Food
Environment
Consumer Goods
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Testing, Inspection and Certification Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Testing, Inspection and Certification Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
