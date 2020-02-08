Testing, Inspection, and Certification Services 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a storage device that provides hard disk drive capacity connected to the network. NAS storage devices can be used as multimedia devices that support universal plug and play (UPnP) and digital living network alliance (DLNA) protocols that offer ample number of applications such as gaming, data sharing, and live streaming over the network.
The key players covered in this study
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Dell EMC
Netapp Inc.
Hitachi Data Systems Corporation
Western Digital Corporation
Seagate Technology Public Limited Company
Netgear Inc.
Synology Inc.
Buffalo Americas Inc.
QNAP Systems Inc.
Increase in the adoption of cloud-based subscription is expected to boost the market. High interoperability and flexibility of NAS devices are anticipated to fuel the market.
In 2017, the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Remote
On-Premises
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Consumer Goods and Retail
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
