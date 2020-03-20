Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Testing as a Service (TaaS) – 2019-2025

Report Summary:

Testing as a Service (TaaS) is also known as on-demand testing, which is a cloud-based platform where organizations can transfer their testing facilities to third-party service providers. This platform is mostly suitable for specialized testing efforts, which dont require a lot of in-depth knowledge of the design or the product system. Services, which are well-suited for the TaaS model include performance testing, testing of major enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, automated regression testing, security testing, and monitoring or testing of cloud-based applications.

This report covers a comprehensive analysis of the Testing as a Service (TaaS) on a regional basis. The key regions covered in the study are Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. A detailed assessment of the market in regional segments is presented along with the valuation of each segment in terms of volume and value. The report further covers country-level analysis of the market for offering actionable insight into the market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Accenture

Cognizant

Infosys

Capgemini

IBM

Oracle

HCL Technologies

Wipro

QualiTest

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Aspire Systems

Cigniti

SGS

Hexaware Technologies

Calpinetech

NTT Data

The report studies the value, volume trends, and history that holds a substantial influence over the Testing as a Service (TaaS). The various potential growth factors, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers, restraints, are also analyzed to gain a deeper understanding of the market.

Table Of Content

The analysis of the market is done according to the parameters mentioned in Porter’s Five Force Model. These reliable market reports have led to integrating top-down and bottom-up approaches into the research model. This allows the analysists to provide the clients with estimations of various crucial market figures which are then used for a SWOT analysis of the Testing as a Service (TaaS) along with relevant insights into the global market

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Analysis by Regions

5 North America Testing as a Service (TaaS) by Country

6 Europe Testing as a Service (TaaS) by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Testing as a Service (TaaS) by Country

8 South America Testing as a Service (TaaS) by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Testing as a Service (TaaS) by Countries

10 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Segment by Type

11 Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Segment by Application

12 Testing as a Service (TaaS) Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

