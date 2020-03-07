Term Life Assurance Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Term Life Assurance is life insurance that provides coverage at a fixed rate of payments for a limited period of time, the relevant term.
In 2017, the global Term Life Assurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Term Life Assurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Term Life Assurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Generali
Ping An Insurance
China Life Insurance
Prudential PLC
Munich Re
Zurich Insurance
Nippon Life Insurance
Japan Post Holdings
Berkshire Hathaway
Metlife
Manulife Financial
CPIC
Chubb
AIG
Aviva
Allstate
Swiss RE
Prudential Financial
Travelers
AIA
Aflac
Legal & General

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Level Term Life Insurance
Decreasing Term Life Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital & Direct Channels

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Term Life Assurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Level Term Life Insurance
1.4.3 Decreasing Term Life Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Term Life Assurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Agency
1.5.3 Brokers
1.5.4 Bancassurance
1.5.5 Digital & Direct Channels
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Term Life Assurance Market Size
2.2 Term Life Assurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Term Life Assurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Term Life Assurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Term Life Assurance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Term Life Assurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Term Life Assurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Term Life Assurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Term Life Assurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Term Life Assurance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Term Life Assurance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………

12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Allianz
12.1.1 Allianz Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.2 AXA
12.2.1 AXA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AXA Recent Development
12.3 Generali
12.3.1 Generali Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.3.4 Generali Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Generali Recent Development
12.4 Ping An Insurance
12.4.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.4.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development
12.5 China Life Insurance
12.5.1 China Life Insurance Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.5.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development
12.6 Prudential PLC
12.6.1 Prudential PLC Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.6.4 Prudential PLC Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Prudential PLC Recent Development
12.7 Munich Re
12.7.1 Munich Re Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Term Life Assurance Introduction
12.7.4 Munich Re Revenue in Term Life Assurance Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Munich Re Recent Development
