Tequila Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Tequila Market 2018
Tequila is a regional specific name for a distilled beverage made from the blue agave plant, primarily in the area surrounding the city of Tequila, 65 km (40 mi) northwest of Guadalajara, and in the highlands (Los Altos) of the north western Mexican state of Jalisco. Although tequila is a kind of mezcal, modern tequila differs somewhat in the method of its production, in the use of only blue agave plants, as well as in its regional specificity. Tequila varieties are only allowed to use the term if they are manufactured in specific regions of Mexico.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Tequila in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Currently, Mexico is the only origin of tequila. Tequila is the most important type of wine in Mexico. Tequila is the symbol of Mexican national spirit, and Mexico is the second largest consumer countries of tequila.
The United States is the largest consumer of Tequila. In addition, the US demand for tequila is increasing year by year. Spain and Chinese demand for tequila is increasing at a high rate.
Tequila has very strict requirements for raw materials. A mature blue agave requires a minimum of eight years, which limits the total production of tequila.
The worldwide market for Tequila is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 5910 million US$ in 2023, from 4660 million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Jose Cuervo
Sauza
Patrón
Juarez
1800 Tequila
El Jimador Family
Don Julio
Familia Camarena Tequila
Herradura
Zarco
Cazadores
Cabo Tequila
Milagro
Margaritaville
Clase Azul
Avion Tequila
1921 Tequila
4 Copas
Corzo
El Agave Artesanal
Tequila Arette
Don Eduardo
Agave Dos Mil
Aha Toro
Buen Amigo
Campo Azul
Cascahuin Distillery
Compañia Tequilera de Arandas
Centinela
Hacienda La Capilla
Dos Lunas Tequila
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
100% Tequila
Mixto Tequila
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Corporate Hospitality
Government Reception
Family Dinner
Other
