Tequila Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Tequila is a regional specific name for a distilled beverage made from the blue agave plant, primarily in the area surrounding the city of Tequila, 65 km (40 mi) northwest of Guadalajara, and in the highlands (Los Altos) of the north western Mexican state of Jalisco. Although tequila is a kind of mezcal, modern tequila differs somewhat in the method of its production, in the use of only blue agave plants, as well as in its regional specificity. Tequila varieties are only allowed to use the term if they are manufactured in specific regions of Mexico.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Tequila in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, Mexico is the only origin of tequila. Tequila is the most important type of wine in Mexico. Tequila is the symbol of Mexican national spirit, and Mexico is the second largest consumer countries of tequila.

The United States is the largest consumer of Tequila. In addition, the US demand for tequila is increasing year by year. Spain and Chinese demand for tequila is increasing at a high rate.

Tequila has very strict requirements for raw materials. A mature blue agave requires a minimum of eight years, which limits the total production of tequila.

The worldwide market for Tequila is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 5910 million US$ in 2023, from 4660 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Jose Cuervo

Sauza

Patrón

Juarez

1800 Tequila

El Jimador Family

Don Julio

Familia Camarena Tequila

Herradura

Zarco

Cazadores

Cabo Tequila

Milagro

Margaritaville

Clase Azul

Avion Tequila

1921 Tequila

4 Copas

Corzo

El Agave Artesanal

Tequila Arette

Don Eduardo

Agave Dos Mil

Aha Toro

Buen Amigo

Campo Azul

Cascahuin Distillery

Compañia Tequilera de Arandas

Centinela

Hacienda La Capilla

Dos Lunas Tequila

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

100% Tequila

Mixto Tequila

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner

Other

