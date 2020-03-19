Tension Control Market 2019 Scenario, Regional Trends, Growth, Industry Segmentation and Upcoming Challenges till 2023

Global Tension Control Market Scenario

The global tension control market is expected to witness a 4.80% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). Increase in automation for applications such as printing, lamination and textile contributes to the market demand. Moreover, growing emphasis on flexible printing and packaging adopted by manufacturers attribute to the market growth. This is evident by the volume of flexible packaging units to touch USD 15.7 billion in Europe by 2022. In addition, the U.S. Department of Defense had invested close to USD 75 million in 2015 to this regard.

The major drivers listed in the global tension control market report attribute as surging demands from the packaging sector in order to enhance the quality of the contents and maintain a longer shelf life; and growing opportunities in the pharmaceutical packaging in the emerging markets. Rise in use of 3D printing and packaging in the cabling industry is expected to emerge as a contribute as growth factor in the years to come. Automated systems are gaining traction rapidly by causing low lags in the production line. For instance, the Auto Web Tension Control System by Puretronics remembers the last output voltage to the brake/motor component for uninterrupted production.

Top Manufacturers

Montalvo (US),

Nexen (U.S.),

FMS (Switzerland),

Dover Flexo Electronics (US),

Maxcess (US),

Erhardt + Leimer (Germany) and

Double E (US).

Industry Segmentation:

The global tension control market has been segmented based on type, component, application, and region.

Tension Control Market, By Type

Automated

Manual

Tension Control Market, By Component

Load Cell

Controller

Diameter Sensor

Dancer Roller

Break

Clutch

Tension Control Market, By Application

Paper

Flexible Printing & Packaging

Metal & Foil

Others

Tension Control Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Outlook

Regionally, the market covers the latest trends of the tension control market across Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, South America, Europe, and North America. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the tension control market due to significant investments in the food and beverage industry followed by increasing investment in flexible packaging mainly in the food industry is expected to drive the market growth in this region. Increasing opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to balance the market demand in the years to come. Increased rate of imports as well as produciton of printing & packaging machinery can drive the tension control market demand exponentially till 2023.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

6 Global Tension Control Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automated

6.3 Manual

7 Global Tension Control Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Load Cell

7.3 Controller

7.4 Diameter Sensor

7.5 Dancer Roller

7.6 Break

7.7 Clutch

8 Global Tension Control Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Paper

8.3 Flexible Printing & Packaging

8.4 Metal & Foil

8.5 Others

Continued……

