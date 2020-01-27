Tennis Racquet Market 2019 Industry Growth, Trends, and Size to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Tennis Racquet Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 161 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.

North America is the leading market in terms of volume and value, closely followed by Europe and Asia. The world tennis market is dominated by Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl, Slazenger, TELOON, ProKennex, PowerAngle, Gamma, PACIFIC, Qiangli, Solinco, One Strings, and Bonny.

The world tennis-racquet market breaks down into two large families: aluminum racquets, which are sturdy and cheap for a beginner or for purely recreational tennis. This market segment is handled more especially by the large sport superstores; lightweight, high-performance graphite racquets for dedicated players, in or out of competition. This customer base is “courted” by the sector’s specialty stores.

In the overall market, an estimated seven million racquets or so are sold per year the world over. About 77.32% of these are in graphite and 9.10% in aluminum in 2015.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tennis Racquet market will register a 0.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 350 million by 2024, from US$ 330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tennis Racquet business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Tennis Racquet market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Tennis Racquet value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Graphite

Boron and Kevlar

Aluminum

Woodies

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Professional Tennis Players

Adult Tennis Enthusiasts

Junior Tennis Enthusiasts

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl, Slazenger, TELOON, ProKennex, PowerAngle, Gamma, PACIFIC, Qiangli, Solinco, One Strings, Bonny

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Tennis Racquet Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Tennis Racquet Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Tennis Racquet Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Tennis Racquet Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Tennis Racquet Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Tennis Racquet market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Tennis Racquet consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

Focuses on the key global Tennis Racquet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tennis Racquet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Tennis Racquet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

