Tennis Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report

This report studies the global market size of Tennis in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tennis in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Tennis market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In our report we do data statistic of Tennis Racquet in tennis market.

Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.

APAC is the leading market in terms of volume and value, closely followed by America(ex. USA). The world tennis market is dominated by Wilson, Head, Babolat, Dunlop, Yonex, Prince, Tecnifibre, Slazenger, Teloon, ProKennex, Qiangli.

The world tennis-racquet market breaks down into two large families: aluminum racquets, which are sturdy and cheap for a beginner or for purely recreational tennis. This market segment is handled more especially by the large sport superstores; lightweight, high-performance graphite racquets for dedicated players, in or out of competition. This customer base is “courted” by the sector’s specialty stores.

In the overall market, an estimated 6.7 million racquets or so are sold per year the world over. About 36.95% of these are in graphite and 47.05% in aluminum; Asia – principally Japan and China – is offering prospects for a higher growth in the near future.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Tennis include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Tennis include

Wilson

Head

Babolat

Dunlop

Yonex

Prince

Tecnifibre

Slazenger

Teloon

ProKennex

Qiangli

Gamma

Volkl

Pacific

Bonny

Solinco

Market Size Split by Type

Graphite

Aluminum

Boron and Kevlar

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Professional Tennis Players

Adult Tennis Enthusiasts

Junior Tennis Enthusiasts

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

…

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Tennis market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Tennis market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Tennis manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Tennis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Tennis submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Tennis market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

