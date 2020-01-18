Tennis Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Tennis Industry
This report studies the global market size of Tennis in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tennis in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Tennis market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In our report we do data statistic of Tennis Racquet in tennis market.
Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.
APAC is the leading market in terms of volume and value, closely followed by America(ex. USA). The world tennis market is dominated by Wilson, Head, Babolat, Dunlop, Yonex, Prince, Tecnifibre, Slazenger, Teloon, ProKennex, Qiangli.
The world tennis-racquet market breaks down into two large families: aluminum racquets, which are sturdy and cheap for a beginner or for purely recreational tennis. This market segment is handled more especially by the large sport superstores; lightweight, high-performance graphite racquets for dedicated players, in or out of competition. This customer base is “courted” by the sector’s specialty stores.
In the overall market, an estimated 6.7 million racquets or so are sold per year the world over. About 36.95% of these are in graphite and 47.05% in aluminum; Asia – principally Japan and China – is offering prospects for a higher growth in the near future.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Tennis include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Tennis include
Wilson
Head
Babolat
Dunlop
Yonex
Prince
Tecnifibre
Slazenger
Teloon
ProKennex
Qiangli
Gamma
Volkl
Pacific
Bonny
Solinco
Market Size Split by Type
Graphite
Aluminum
Boron and Kevlar
Other
Market Size Split by Application
Professional Tennis Players
Adult Tennis Enthusiasts
Junior Tennis Enthusiasts
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
…
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Tennis market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Tennis market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Tennis manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Tennis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Tennis submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Tennis market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tennis Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Tennis Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Graphite
1.4.3 Aluminum
1.4.4 Boron and Kevlar
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Tennis Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Professional Tennis Players
1.5.3 Adult Tennis Enthusiasts
1.5.4 Junior Tennis Enthusiasts
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Tennis Market Size
2.1.1 Global Tennis Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Tennis Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Tennis Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Tennis Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Tennis Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Tennis Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Tennis Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Tennis Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Tennis Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Tennis Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Tennis Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Tennis Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Tennis Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Tennis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Tennis Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Tennis Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Tennis Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Tennis Sales by Type
4.2 Global Tennis Revenue by Type
4.3 Tennis Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Tennis Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Tennis by Countries
6.1.1 North America Tennis Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Tennis Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Tennis by Type
6.3 North America Tennis by Application
6.4 North America Tennis by Company
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Tennis by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Tennis Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Tennis Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Tennis by Type
7.3 Europe Tennis by Application
7.4 Europe Tennis by Company
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Tennis by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Tennis Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Tennis Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Tennis by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Tennis by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Tennis by Company
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Tennis by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Tennis Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Tennis Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Tennis by Type
9.3 Central & South America Tennis by Application
9.4 Central & South America Tennis by Company
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Tennis by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tennis Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tennis Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Tennis by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Tennis by Application
10.4 Middle East and Africa Tennis by Company
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Wilson
11.1.1 Wilson Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Tennis
11.1.4 Tennis Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Head
11.2.1 Head Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Tennis
11.2.4 Tennis Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Babolat
11.3.1 Babolat Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Tennis
11.3.4 Tennis Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Dunlop
11.4.1 Dunlop Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Tennis
11.4.4 Tennis Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Yonex
11.5.1 Yonex Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Tennis
11.5.4 Tennis Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Prince
11.6.1 Prince Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Tennis
11.6.4 Tennis Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Tecnifibre
11.7.1 Tecnifibre Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Tennis
11.7.4 Tennis Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Slazenger
11.8.1 Slazenger Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Tennis
11.8.4 Tennis Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Teloon
11.9.1 Teloon Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Tennis
11.9.4 Tennis Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 ProKennex
11.10.1 ProKennex Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Tennis
11.10.4 Tennis Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Qiangli
11.12 Gamma
11.13 Volkl
11.14 Pacific
11.15 Bonny
11.16 Solinco
12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
Continued…..
