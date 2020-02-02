TENNIS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Tennis Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Tennis Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.
Global Tennis market competition by top manufacturers
Wilson
Head
Babolat
Dunlop
Yonex
Prince
Tecnifibre
Slazenger
Teloon
ProKennex
Qiangli
Gamma
Volkl
Pacific
Bonny
Solinco
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Graphite
Boron and Kevlar
Aluminum
Others
By End-User / Application
Professional Tennis Players
Adult Tennis Enthusiasts
Junior Tennis Enthusiasts
