Tennis Ball Machines Market: Rise in investments by residential users to enhance their training skills is projected to drive the growth

A tennis ball machine is an electric equipment that is used to deliver tennis balls to the tennis court. Its main purpose is to develop a consistent stroke by delivering balls exactly the same way each time, allowing players to perfect their game by handling the balls on their racquets at different speeds and direction.

Most tennis courts are equipped with these machines. They are generally hired at a cost on hourly or daily basis. These machines are largely preferred by those clubs (for trainees) that cannot afford the cost of hiring professional trainers. These machines can hold around 50 to 300 balls. These machines prove to be beneficial for all levels of practitioners, be it beginners, junior players, or professional circuit players. Ball machines also prove to be a health coordinator as they help in challenging the endurance and stamina of players by conducting drills for a longer time duration. These machines also provide benefits to users with multiple options to customize variables such as speed set up, spinning rate, and feeding rate of the ball. All these benefits and advantages of ball machines are anticipated to boost the tennis ball machines market in the coming years.

The global tennis ball machines market can be segmented based on type, ball capacity, speed, power, end-user, sales channel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be divided into portable and heavy. Based on ball capacity, the market can be categorized into less than 150, 150-250, and above 250. In terms of speed, the market can be divided into 20 to 80 mph, 80 to 110 mph, and above 110 mph. Based on power, the market can be segmented into electric and battery. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into clubs, schools, and personal.

Request PDF Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=54831

Based on sales channel, the market can be categorized into online sales channels and offline sales channels. The offline sales channels segment can be sub-divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, independent electric stores, and department stores. In terms of revenue, the offline sales channels segment accounts for a leading market share, while the online sales channels segment is projected to expand at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global tennis ball machines market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America comprises the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Europe includes the U.K., Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, Japan, China, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. South America consists of Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of South America. In 2017, North America dominated the global tennis ball machines market. It is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Rise in investments by residential users in tennis ball machines to enhance their training skills is projected to drive the tennis ball machines market in the next few years.

Get TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=54831

Major companies operating in the global tennis ball machines market are Lob-ster Inc., Match Mate Tennis, Ace Attack, Ha – Ko Group, METALTEK, Sports Attack, LLC, Sports Tutor Inc, Wilson Sporting Goods, Spinshot, and Silent Partner Tennis Ball Machines. The presence of key players in the tennis ball machines market leads to competition among manufacturers. A few global players dominate the global tennis ball machines market. In order to differentiate their products from competitors, manufacturers are focusing on product technology and add-on features.