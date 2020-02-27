Tendinitis Treatment 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.2 % and Forecast to 2023

Tendinitis is the swelling of the thick cords, ligament, that attache the muscles deep down the bone. The swelling happens because of sudden damage to the ligament, redundant development of diabetes, rheumatoid joint inflammation, gout, Reiter’s disorder or lupus. Tendinitis is observed to be pervasive among the sportspersons and is one of the basic sport wounds in the players, particularly tennis, golf and others. Different pharmacological and non-pharmacological medications are accessible for the treatment of tendinitis. However, surgery is one of the last solutions for tendinitis. Rising prevalence of tendinitis among the geriatric population and sports injuries is expected to boost the market growth for the tendinitis market. The Americas & Europe market for tendinitis treatment is expected to reach the approx value of USD 13,099.0 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the estimated period.

Market segmentation

The Americas & Europe tendinitis treatment market is classified on the basis of its type, end user, treatment, and regional demand. On the basis of type, the market is divided into supraspinatus tendinitis, De Quervain’s tenosynovitis, Achilles tendinitis, tennis or golfer’s elbow, and others. On the basis of its end user, the market is sectioned into medical research centers, hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, among others. Based on its treatment, the market is segmented into therapy, diagnosis, shock wave therapy or surgery, devices, medical devices, and others.

Regional analysis

Based on its regional analysis, the market is classified into global regions including the Americas and the Europe where America is the largest market known for the tendinitis treatment.

Major players

Some of the key players in Americas & Europe Tendinitis Treatment Market are Abbott (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Germany), Merck & Co. Inc. (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K), Bayer (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), among others.

