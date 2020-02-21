TEMPORARY TATTOO MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Temporary Tattoo refers to the pattern that is made on the surface of human skin. The pattern will disappear automatically after several days or weeks, and it can be quickly cleaned with alcohol.
In 2018, the global Temporary Tattoo market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Temporary Tattoo status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Temporary Tattoo development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Temporary Tattoos
TM International
Grifoll
Tattly
Gold Ink Tattoo
Faketa Ttoos
Tinsley Transfers
Ruiyan
Game Faces
Conscious Ink
Review Results
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tattos using ballpoint pens
Airbrush Tattos
Photo tattoo simulation
Market segment by Application, split into
Performance
Entertainment
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Temporary Tattoo status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Temporary Tattoo development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
