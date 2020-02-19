TEMPORARY POWER GENERATION/POWER RENTAL MARKET 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION, ANALYSIS INDUSTRY, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2024

Global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market

Description

Scope of the Report:

Increasing power consumption for industrial and commercial applications has built up a demand-supply gap in the power market. This gap is even more evident during the peak hours for electricity consumption. This has led to the development of power rental systems which are capable of providing temporary power during phases of the low power supply.

Increasing power demand, lack of grid stability & support and low electrification rates are the major driving factors of the power rental market in the utilities segment. Lacking of electricity access, aging T&D infrastructure are driving the UK market for power rental solutions. The rise in UK construction and infrastructural activities are driving the UK market for power rental solutions. Increasingly frequent business activities are also a stimulating factor.

This report studies the Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Aggreko

HSS

Power Electrics

Generator Power

Speedy Hire

A-plant

Energyst

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Diesel

Gas & HFO & Petrol

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental

1.2 Classification of Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental by Types

1.2.1 Global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Diesel

1.2.4 Gas & HFO & Petrol

1.3 Global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Government & Utilities

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Events

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Aggreko

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Aggreko Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 HSS

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 HSS Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Power Electrics

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Power Electrics Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Generator Power

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Generator Power Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Speedy Hire

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Speedy Hire Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 A-plant

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 A-plant Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Energyst

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Energyst Temporary Power Generation/Power Rental Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

