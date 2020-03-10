Telerehabilitation Market Share and Future Growth to 2027 | SWOT Analysis by Players – Care Innovations LLC., Bosch Healthcare, Cisco

Technological advancements in the use of Information, Communication & Technology has moved ahead the rehabilitation services over the telecommunication network or the internet. This uses the technology to deliver real time rehabilitation services to the clients at their homes. Telerehabilitation service provides benefit to those living far away from the actual rehabilitation centers. It also reduces the frequent visits to hospitals and rehabilitation centers as physicians can follow-up with the clients after discharge. It also reduces the transportation cost and saves the time for both patient and physician. Various healthcare organizations and hospitals are starting this type of services for growing their business. It permits the individuals to have control on the supervision of their medical requirements and interventions by facilitating personalized care, choice and personal control. With the help of this technology, a large number of assessment and treatment alternatives can be provided to the clients using remote monitoring technology, robotic and virtual reality systems, with synchronized collaboration of online material.

Telerehabilitation also offer a potential benefit of collaborating the family members and friends for the effective rehabilitation treatment. Thus, overall improving the healthcare benefit for the patient. With the integration of telehealth measures, the healthcare costs will also be reduced. The rapid progress of technology provided an opportunity for health professionals to adapt to these changes and deliver healthcare in a new and remote fashion way. The change in the global demographics towards an increasing aging population brought about an increase in the chronic health conditions.Telerehabilitation Treatment market is likely to proliferate in the future as per existing trends for the adaption of these types of services by patients as well as by healthcare professionals. Integration of virtual technology is another advancement in the healthcare sector which allow users to interact with computer generated environments in real time. Vast range in the number of mobile applications, interactive tools and podcasts fuels the market. Initiatives by various non-governmental and non-profit organizations in this direction also increase the sector. Cost of the process, Lack of skilled people and poor quality of communication in many developing and underdeveloped regions of the world still provides hindrance for the growth of these radical approaches. Thereby, improving the adaptive technologies in these regions would boost the telerehabilitation market. Lack of insurance facilities for telerehabilitation market in most parts of the world still curbs the growth.

North America and European regions have the established market with large number of key players in their market. This is because of the favorable healthcare facilities, availability of reimbursement in these services and technological awareness among people. Middle East and Africa has a huge demand of these kind of services because of large patient pool and unavailability of healthcare services in various parts. Japan is showing an increasing trend in the use of telerehabilitation services because of the rise in geriatric population. In Asia-Pacific, Australia has a market base for these services. Developing countries like India and China shows strong investment opportunities in this sector because of the emerging economies, improving healthcare facilities and low doctor patient ratio.

Some of the key players involved in the telehealth and telerehabilitation service sector includes C3O telemedicine, Philips Healthcare, Care Innovations LLC., Bosch Healthcare, Cisco, Medvivo Group, TeleVital, Cloud Physio, Neorehab, Jintronix and many others. These companies provide various types of management, consultation and technology.