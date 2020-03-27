Teleradiology Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Global Teleradiology Market

The report is a compilation of market dynamics, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and other important aspects of the of the global Teleradiology Market. The report provides error-free figures and statistics which help to determine the progress of the market. Historical data provided in the report help to ascertain future prospects of the market over the forecast period. Upcoming opportunities and growth prospects are explored in the report. Several macro and micro-economic factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the market while allows the analysts to present a clear picture of the market.

Some of the major key players in the market are 4ways Healthcare Ltd., HealthWatch TeleDiagnostics Pvt. Ltd., RamSoft, Inc., Everlight Radiology, Virtual Radiologic, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Mednax, Inc., Fujifilm Medical Systems, Inc., and Koninklijke Philips.

Broad analysis of the market has been carried out by segmenting the market in various categories. Market segmentation helps to take a closer look at the market. The segments are studied thoroughly to examine their future growth in the global Teleradiology Market. Current status of each segment, market attractiveness of segments as well as expected valuation of each segment has been provided.

Global Teleradiology Market Segmentation

The global teleradiology market can be segmented by product type as X-ray, Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Nuclear Imaging, Fluoroscopy, Mammography, and Others and by technology as Hardware, Software, and Telecom and Networking. The software can be sub-segmented as Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), and Radiology Information System (RIS) and Telecom and Networking are sub-segmented as Web-Based Teleradiology Solutions and Cloud-Based Teleradiology Solutions. By applications, the market is segmented as teleconsultation, telediagnosis, and telemonitoring.

By product, type X-ray is expected to dominate the market over the period of forecast. X-ray has economical pricing and is the most common form of diagnosis. According to the National Health Service (NHS), around 3.7 million imaging tests were done in England in February 2018, out of these 1.73 million were X-rays. X-ray systems are getting technological advancements such as filmless x-ray systems that help in the growth of the market. X-ray systems have wide applications in a vast range of fields such as cardiovascular diseases, orthopedics, dental imaging, chest imaging, and many more.

By technology, hardware segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the period of forecast. Hardware components in teleradiology include computers, video conferencing units, storage units, image server, and printers. Video conferencing units and computers helps live conversation between radiologist and patient at different locations. Storage units and image servers helps the sharing of diagnostic imaging between patient and doctor via filmless technology. Need for quicker consultation in emergency cases helps in the growth of this segment.

lobal Teleradiology Market Geographical Analysis

Geographically, the global teleradiology market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe is expected to hold the largest market share over the period of forecast. Various educational programs aiming to develop the awareness about diagnostic imaging, in an effort for early treatment is boosting the growth of the market in the Europe region. Favorable government initiatives such as a registered charity by RCR, in the UK guides radiologists to deliver advanced radiological service and enhance their practice. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the period of forecast due to large population base, high geriatric population, rise in chronic diseases and cancer and legislative amendments made by governments over the region. For instance, the Health Insurance Act 1973 of Australia consists of legislative basis for the delivery of diagnostic imaging services in Australia and enabled Medicare funding for these diagnostic imaging services. Government policies like this have increased access to diagnostic imaging for various conditions.

The report provides price analysis and other studies imperative to understand the global Teleradiology Market. Fail-safe secondary and primary research methodologies form the base of the report while help to develop dependable and accurate reports. The top-down and bottom-up approaches have been employed which ensure that a multi-layer verification has been conducted. Other standard analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis also form a part of the research methodology.

All geographical markets ranging from emerging to matured ones have been covered in the report. The all-inclusive analysis of key regional markets of North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) along with detailed analysis of country-level markets are also included in the report. Major players operating in the global Teleradiology Market have also been profiled in the report to present a picture of the competitive scenario of the market. Individual analysis of each player along with their regional reach are studied in the report.

