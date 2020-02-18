TELEMONITORING SYSTEM 2019 GLOBAL MARKET – KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, OUTLOOK, SWOT ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

Telemonitoring system is the system to measure vital signs remotely, and to manage escalation strategies based on pre-determined rules applied on the measured data.
Data transfer can be achieved via wireless communication means and or data transfer over other media, such as a telephone or computer network or via an optical link.
Telemonitoring system improves patient visibility and interaction, which is beneficial at any point of the care continuum.
Data of telemonitoring system include equipment and software in the report.
In 2018, the global Telemonitoring System market size was 1380 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3170 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.6% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Medtronic
Philips Healthcare
Boston Scientific Corporation
St. Jude Medical
GE Healthcare
Nihon Kohden
Abbott
Honeywell
SHL Telemedicine
TeleMedCare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
COPD Telemonitoring System
Glucose Level Telemonitoring System
Blood Pressure Telemonitoring System
Cardiac & Monitoring Systems
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Home Care
Long-term Care Centers
Hospital Cares
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Telemonitoring System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Telemonitoring System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Telemonitoring System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 COPD Telemonitoring System
1.4.3 Glucose Level Telemonitoring System
1.4.4 Blood Pressure Telemonitoring System
1.4.5 Cardiac & Monitoring Systems
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Telemonitoring System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Home Care
1.5.3 Long-term Care Centers
1.5.4 Hospital Cares
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Telemonitoring System Market Size
2.2 Telemonitoring System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Telemonitoring System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Telemonitoring System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Medtronic
12.1.1 Medtronic Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction
12.1.4 Medtronic Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development
12.2 Philips Healthcare
12.2.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction
12.2.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development
12.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
12.3.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction
12.3.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Development
12.4 St. Jude Medical
12.4.1 St. Jude Medical Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction
12.4.4 St. Jude Medical Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 St. Jude Medical Recent Development
12.5 GE Healthcare
12.5.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction
12.5.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.6 Nihon Kohden
12.6.1 Nihon Kohden Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction
12.6.4 Nihon Kohden Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Nihon Kohden Recent Development
12.7 Abbott
12.7.1 Abbott Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction
12.7.4 Abbott Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Abbott Recent Development
12.8 Honeywell
12.8.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction
12.8.4 Honeywell Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Honeywell Recent Development
Continued…..
