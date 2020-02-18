TELEMONITORING SYSTEM 2019 GLOBAL MARKET – KEY PLAYERS, APPLICATIONS, OUTLOOK, SWOT ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS TO 2025

Telemonitoring system is the system to measure vital signs remotely, and to manage escalation strategies based on pre-determined rules applied on the measured data.

Data transfer can be achieved via wireless communication means and or data transfer over other media, such as a telephone or computer network or via an optical link.

Telemonitoring system improves patient visibility and interaction, which is beneficial at any point of the care continuum.

Data of telemonitoring system include equipment and software in the report.

In 2018, the global Telemonitoring System market size was 1380 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3170 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telemonitoring System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telemonitoring System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

St. Jude Medical

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Abbott

Honeywell

SHL Telemedicine

TeleMedCare

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3788666-global-telemonitoring-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

COPD Telemonitoring System

Glucose Level Telemonitoring System

Blood Pressure Telemonitoring System

Cardiac & Monitoring Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Care

Long-term Care Centers

Hospital Cares

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telemonitoring System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telemonitoring System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3788666-global-telemonitoring-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telemonitoring System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 COPD Telemonitoring System

1.4.3 Glucose Level Telemonitoring System

1.4.4 Blood Pressure Telemonitoring System

1.4.5 Cardiac & Monitoring Systems

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telemonitoring System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Home Care

1.5.3 Long-term Care Centers

1.5.4 Hospital Cares

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telemonitoring System Market Size

2.2 Telemonitoring System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telemonitoring System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telemonitoring System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Medtronic

12.1.1 Medtronic Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction

12.1.4 Medtronic Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

12.2 Philips Healthcare

12.2.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction

12.2.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 Boston Scientific Corporation

12.3.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction

12.3.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Development

12.4 St. Jude Medical

12.4.1 St. Jude Medical Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction

12.4.4 St. Jude Medical Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 St. Jude Medical Recent Development

12.5 GE Healthcare

12.5.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction

12.5.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.6 Nihon Kohden

12.6.1 Nihon Kohden Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction

12.6.4 Nihon Kohden Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Nihon Kohden Recent Development

12.7 Abbott

12.7.1 Abbott Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction

12.7.4 Abbott Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Abbott Recent Development

12.8 Honeywell

12.8.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Telemonitoring System Introduction

12.8.4 Honeywell Revenue in Telemonitoring System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Honeywell Recent Development

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com