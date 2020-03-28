Telematics In Automotive Market Global Research Report 2019 Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Telematics in automotive Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Telematics in automotive Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

Key players:

The leading players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global telematics in automotive market are Trimble, Inc. (the U.S.), Masternaut Limited (France), TomTom International B.V. (Netherlands), Telogis (the U.S.), and Visteon Corporation (the U.S.). Continental AG (Germany), Airbiquity, Inc. (the U.S.), AT&T Inc. (the U.S.), Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K.), Harman International Industries, Inc. (the U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Trimble Inc. (the U.S.), and Verizon Communications, Inc. (the U.S.) and others.

Market Overview:

Automotive telematics deals with the incorporation of telecommunication, data processing and vehicular technology in automobiles. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a report stating that the global telematics in automotive market is marked to expand remarkably at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

increasing incidences of road accidents and vehicular mishaps have created the emergence of improvement in automobiles with the help of advanced technology. Automotive telematics includes various essential operations such as automatic driving systems, driving assistance systems, GPS navigation, vehicular emergency warning systems, wireless safety communications and others. Increasing adoption of advanced technology for enhancing driving experience and improving vehicle and passenger safety is propelling the growth of the global telematics in automotive market. High demand for mobility solutions and government regulations on safety measures for domestic as well as commercial vehicles are some other factors that are driving the global telematics in automotive market. However, lack of skilled professionals and high maintenance and installation cost of automotive telematics are likely to impact negatively on the expansion of the global telematics in automotive market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global telematics in automotive market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, systems, distribution channel and vehicle type. Based on type, the global telematics in automotive market has been segmented into embedded, integrated and tethered. based on application, the telematics in automotive market has been segmented into vehicle tracking, fleet management, satellite navigation, vehicle safety communication and others. Based on systems, the telematics in automotive market has been segmented into driving assistance, telematics control unit, global positioning system (GPS), vehicle tracking systems, vehicular emergency warning systems and others. Based on vehicle type, the global telematics in automotive market has been segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Based on distribution channel, the telematics in automotive market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global telematics in automotive market has been segmented into four major regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the rest of the world. The North America region is forecasted to dominate the global telematics in automotive market. Increasing adoption of automotive telematics system for improving vehicle and passenger safety and easy adoption of advanced technology to enhance vehicle performance are fueling the growth of the telematics in automotive market in this region. The presence of large number of automotive telematics system manufacturers and increasing global export of automotive are driving the telematics in automotive market in the Europe region. Increasing demand for wireless communication system in passenger, as well as commercial vehicles, is propelling the expansion of the telematics in automotive market in the Asia Pacific region.

Industry Updates:

In October 2018, Samsung Electronics is launching two new automotive solution brands named Samsung Exynos Auto and Samsung ISOCELL Auto. Among these, Exynos Auto aids automotive manufacturers to develop cutting-edge applications such as advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment and telematics.

In October 2018, Automotive Grade Linux, an open source project hosted by the Linux Foundation, has announced the release of Unified Code Base (UCB) 6.0 which includes software profiles for telematics and instrument cluster.

In October 2018, Greenbriar Equity Group has acquired Spireon Inc., a fast-growing automotive telematics provider.

In October 2018, The Floow, an automotive telematics specialist, has launched FloowFleet which is a telematics platform specially designed for commercial insurers serving fleet with 25 or fewer light-duty vehicles.

In September 2018, Ford, a multinational automaker company, has announced that it will be launching two new connected vehicle solutions. Ford telematics and Ford data services solutions will be made available for European fleet customers early next year.

