Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Scope of the Report:

Passenger vehicle covered over 76% of the market share in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period. This sector is likely to rise at a CAGR of 19.34 % from 2016 to 2022.

North America Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market size was valued at around USD 682.4 million in 2016. Europe is expected to exceed USD 888.5 million by 2017, at a CAGR of over 9.66% between 2013 and 2017. Asia-Pacific Telematics Control Unit (TCU) market size was valued over USD 1046.3 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach USD 1167.5 million by 2017. Emerging economies, such as Brazil, India and Russia etc. will become the new power for development of the world economy in the future. With the rapid development of emerging economies, besides promoting economic growth of other countries in Asia, Latin American and African, the region above will quickly become important market of Telematics Control Unit (TCU).

The Telematics Control Unit (TCU) industry is moderately competitive, with top ten vendors accounting for about 87 % of the industry sales share. LG is the global largest vendors accounted for 33.26 % of the industry share in 2016. Other key players include Harman, Bosch, Continental, and Denso among others.

The worldwide market for Telematics Control Unit (TCU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.7% over the next five years, will reach 5760 million US$ in 2024, from 2530 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Telematics Control Unit (TCU) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LG

Harman

Bosch

Continental

Denso

Marelli

Visteon

F-Ten

Peiker

Novero

Ficosa

Huawei

Flaircomm Microelectronics

Xiamen Yaxon Network Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

2G/2.5G

3G

4G/5G

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 2G/2.5G

1.2.2 3G

1.2.3 4G/5G

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 LG

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 LG Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Harman

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Harman Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Bosch

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Bosch Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Continental

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Continental Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Denso

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Denso Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Marelli

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Marelli Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Visteon

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Visteon Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 F-Ten

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 F-Ten Telematics Control Unit (TCU) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

