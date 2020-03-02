According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research, the global Telehealth market is anticipated to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2025.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key takeaways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Telehealth Market Insights

3.1. Telehealth– Industry snapshot

3.2. Telehealth -Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Telehealth market dynamics

3.3.1. Telehealth– Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Telehealth Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Telehealth Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Telehealth Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Telehealth market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Telehealth Industry trends

4. Telehealth Market Size and Forecast by Component

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Hardware

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.2.1.1. Telehealth Market by Medical Peripheral Devices (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

4.2.1.2. Telehealth Market by Monitors (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

4.3. Software

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.3.1.1. Telehealth Market by Standalone Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

4.3.1.2. Telehealth Market by Integrated Software (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

4.4. Services

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.4.1.1. Telehealth Market by Real-Time Interactions (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

4.4.1.2. Telehealth Market by Remote Monitoring (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

4.4.1.3. Telehealth Market by Store-And-Forward Consultations (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

5. Telehealth Market Size and Forecast by Deployment

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Cloud-Based

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.3. Web-Based

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.4. On-Premise

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6. Telehealth Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Payers

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.3. Providers

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.4. Patients

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.5. Other End Users

6.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

7. Telehealth Market Size and Forecast by Regions

7.1. Key findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Telehealth Market by Component type(USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.4. U.S.

7.2.4.1. Telehealth Market by Component type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.4.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.4.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.5. Canada

7.2.5.1. Telehealth Market by Component type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.5.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.5.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.6. Mexico

7.2.6.1. Telehealth Market by Component type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.6.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.2.6.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Telehealth Market by Component type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.4. Germany

7.3.4.1. Telehealth Market by Component type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.4.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.4.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.5. UK

7.3.5.1. Telehealth Market by Component type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.5.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.3.5.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Telehealth Market by Component type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.4. China

7.4.4.1. Telehealth Market by Component type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.4.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.4.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.5. India

7.4.5.1. Telehealth Market by Component type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.5.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.5.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.6. Japan

7.4.6.1. Telehealth Market by Component type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.6.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.4.6.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Telehealth Market by Component type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.4. Brazil

7.5.4.1. Telehealth Market by Component type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.4.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.5.4.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.6. Middle East & Africa

7.6.1. Telehealth Market by Component type (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.6.2. Telehealth Market by Deployment (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

7.6.3. Telehealth Market by end-user (USD Million), 2017 – 2025

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Medtronic plc

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Component Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Component Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. McKesson Corporation

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Component Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Component Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.,

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Component Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. Medvivo Group Ltd.,

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Component Benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. Vidyo, Inc.

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Component Benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent Developments

8.8. Care Innovations, LLC

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Component Benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent Developments

8.9. Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Component Benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent Developments

8.10. General Electric Company

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Component Benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent Developments

8.11. Honeywell Life Care Solutions

8.11.1. Overview

8.11.2. Financials

8.11.3. Component Benchmarking

8.11.4. Recent Developments

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

