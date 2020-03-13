Telehealth Kiosk Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

Telehealth kiosks are expected to become an essential part of a healthcare system and programs in the future. Telehealth kiosks allow health care professionals to treat patients at distance using telecommunication technology. Telehealth kiosk outfitted with telemedicine capabilities such as telephony and video conferencing with healthcare providers. Telehealth kiosk can lower healthcare costs to the patient and reduce visit and wait time. Telehealth kiosk has tools and capabilities such as store and forward diagnostic data and report. This capability of telehealth kiosk help to have access specialists anywhere. The systems have tools to track vital signs and other health data which is more beneficial for patients. Telehealth kiosk could reduce the number of transfer between one facility to another off-site medical facility which is helpful in reduce transportation cost and provide early diagnosis. Telehealth kiosk is designed to meet specific healthcare requirement in one in all solutions. Telehealth kiosk has features such as medical devices for clinical examination such as the stethoscope, Spo2 sensors, and blood pressure monitor. Telehealth kiosk is also available with special features such as ADA assistance devices for deaf, blind and limited mobility patients.

Telehealth Kiosk Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Increasing need of urgent care medical service expected to favor the demand for the telehealth kiosks. Technological advancement in the medical industry expected to impel the growth of telehealth kiosk market. Increasing demand for telehealth services in rural and urban areas in an advantage of minimum time duration is a major driving factor of telehealth kiosk market. Evolution and advancement in medical data transferring through telemedicine systems propel the growth of the telehealth kiosk market. Telehealth kiosks are gaining popularity in developed countries as high demand for healthcare cost reduction. Rise in partnership with manufacturers and hospital and pharmacies for telehealth kiosks are expected to favor the growth of the telehealth kiosk market. In July 2018, Rite Aid Pharmacies signed a deal with California-based telehealth provider InTouch Health. Growing use of telehealth kiosk as the digital pharmacy is a major factor expected to boost the growth of telehealth kiosks market over the forecast period. Telehealth kiosks are able to administer the limited number of common medicines. Strong reimbursement policies for telemedicine have also favored the growth of telehealth kiosks market. However, the lack of trained manpower to support telemedicine and medical education expected to restrain the growth of the telehealth kiosks market.

Telehealth Kiosk Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, telehealth kiosk market can be segmented as:

Vital Sign Monitoring

Teleconsultation

Digital Pharmacy

On the basis of the end user, the telehealth kiosk market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Community Clinics

Pharmacies

Telehealth Kiosk Market: Overview

Telehealth kiosk is very helpful to provide healthcare facilities to rural and remote areas. Telehealth kiosk is beneficial for emergency and critical care situations, to provide access to healthcare services and reduce the cost of patient transfer. Telehealth kiosks are the better option for the overcome shortage of trained healthcare professionals and provide cost-effective medical consultation

Telehealth Kiosk Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia- Pacific excluding & Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle-East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the most dominating market for telehealth kiosk market due to increasing partnership and investments in telemedicine sector and government initiatives for healthcare cost reduction. Western European expected to contribute second largest revenue share in telehealth kiosk market due to increasing adoption of telemedicine services, technology advancement, and increasing need for emergency consultation. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan telehealth kiosk market is expected to gain a high growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing healthcare spending and increasing digitalization. Increasing public-private partnership for the advancement of healthcare infrastructure, information technology, healthcare services expected to favor the growth of the APEJ telehealth kiosk market.

Telehealth Kiosk Market: Key Market Participants

Example of some market players participants in global telehealth kiosk market identify across the value chain are American Well, Olea kiosks Inc., Computerized Screening Inc., H & S Quality in Software SpA, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., InTouch Health, Computerized Screening Inc., ZIVELO Inc., and others.