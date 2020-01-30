Telehandlers for Construction Market: Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities 2025

This report presents the worldwide Telehandlers for Construction market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A telehandler, also called a telescopic handler, is a machine that is used to lift loads in agricultural, construction, environment, logistics, and mining and quarrying industries. Apart from lifting loads, this machine can be used for material handling, digging trenches, and elevating personnel and underground mine baskets.

The stringent emission standards in major markets is one of the key growth factors for the telehandlers market for the construction industry. It has been observed, that theconstructionindustry accounts for the substantial increase in the emission of air pollutants such as greenhouse gases. To curb the level of pollutants in the air, the governments of various countries are taking stringent efforts such as the implementation of Tier 4 norms for heavy industries. These initiatives strictly enforce the companies to adopt and leverage the use of new advanced equipment. Moreover, the Tier 5 regulations imposed by the government mandate the vendors to install a separate diesel particulate filter (DPF) for the engines to curtail further emission.

The increasing adoption of hybrid telehandlers is expected to be one of the major trends gaining traction in the telehandlers market for the construction industry in the coming years. The fluctuation in fuel prices is prompting manufacturers to look for alternatives such as hybrid telehandlers and electric telehandlers. Also, these machines can reduce the fuel consumption by almost 65% without compromising the performance. For instance, Merlo, an Italian company, manufactures hybrid telehandlers that run on lithium-ion batteries. The growing adoption of hybrid telehandlers as an alternative to the conventional telehandlers, will in turn, spur the growth of the market.

The Telehandlers for Construction market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Telehandlers for Construction.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Genie (Terex)

J C Bamford Excavators

JLG Industries

MERLO

Caterpillar

Skyjack

HAULOTTE GROUP

Telehandlers for Construction Breakdown Data by Type

Large Telehandlers

Compact Telehandlers

Telehandlers for Construction Breakdown Data by Application

Material Handling

Digging Trenches

Elevating Personnel

Others

Telehandlers for Construction Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Telehandlers for Construction Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

