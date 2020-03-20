Telehandler Market Pegged to Expand Robustly During 2019-2020

Telehandler Market Research Report 2019: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Capacity (Less than 3 ton, 3.1 to 4 tons, 4.1 to 5 tons), by Application (Construction, Agriculture, Mining and Others) and By Countries (China, Germany, France, U.K. and Eastern European Countries) – Forecast To 2020.

Market Highlights

The telehandler can be used for material handling, digging trenches, personnel elevation, and underground mine basket. Apart from lifting loads, they have wide applications, due to which they are used among various industry verticals. The telehandler makes significant contribution to the construction process by enabling materials to be unloaded from delivery vehicles, transported around construction sites and be placed at heights. The market is also driven by the use of telehandler for industrial and infrastructural purposes. However, the growth of this market is expected to be restrained by the lack of trained operators.

The Telehandler market is poised to grow at 2.6% CAGR and is estimated to touch the market volume of 6,684 units by the end of forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

Based on application, the market is segmented as Construction, Agriculture, Mining and Others. In which, construction segment leads the telehandler market with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. Agriculture segment is the second-largest application and is projected to grow at 2.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Telehandlers for mining application are designed for high performance when lifting and placing loads on mining sites.

Based on countries, Germany has accounted for the highest market share of 28.36%. It is expected to reach 1,925 units by the end of 2020. While, France accounted for 1474 units in 2016 and is projected to grow at 2.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as favorable government regulations for affordable housing loans is driving the market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Telehandler market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for China, Germany, France, U.K. and Eastern Europe Countries. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the telehandler market by its capacity, application and countries.

By Capacity



Less than 3 tons

1 to 4 tons

1 to 5 tons

By Application



Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others

By Countries



China

Germany

France

U.K.

Eastern Europe countries

Key Players

The key players of the telehandler market are Manitou (U.K.), J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (U.K), Merlo S.p.A (Italy), Bobcat Corporate (U.S.).

