Telecoms, Broadband and Mobile Operators in Algeria

The Regulator was able to slow the issue, 3G license, while the LTE licensees do not launch the services until the year 2016. Irrespective of the tardiness there has been the significant gains in adoption of the LTE services. The coverage obligations together with the investments made in intervening months are going to ensure that the LTE services are going to be extended rapidly in the coming years in a bid to be able to secure the national internet coverage by the year 2022 target.

There has been an intensifying price in the competition between three MNOs; this is including Orascom’s Djezzy, Wataniya’s Ooredoo Algeria and Algerie Telecom’s Mobilis. Combined with the increase in the taxes on the voice as well as the data service, the competition hurt the operator revenue. The development of Algeria’s fixed-line broadband selling market size has been hampered by limited reach of the fixed-line network as well as the capability of infrastructure to offer the broadband services. The success of UTS authorizations since the year 2016 has also meant that by the year 2018, the mobile internet got to account for a close to 92% of all the internet connections.

