Telecom Tower Power System Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Global Telecom Tower Power System Market – Overview

IT modernization in the telecom industry is positively impacting the telecom tower power system market. IT modernization brings transformational changes in the IT service, infrastructure, and application industry. These advancements enable organizations to perform tasks and implement emerging technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence, workflow automation, and others. Additionally, digital transformation leads to process optimization, technology rationalization, and network security and efficiency. These advancements and innovations enable organizations and telecom service providers to deliver reliable, efficient, environment friendly, and highly efficient telecom network services. Advancements in telecom infrastructure services has led to the provision of enhanced wireless network consumption offering low-cost power and network supply to rural and sub-urban areas. Hence, the rapid innovations and IT modernization in the telecommunications industry is expected to fuel the growth of the telecom tower power system market during the forecast period. However, environmental hazards are expected to hamper the growth of the telecom tower power supply market owing to the increasing utilization of diesel to power the telecom infrastructure.

Telecom Tower Power Systems Market are telecom towers which offers network services along with the facilitation of network monitoring. These towers can be owned by multiple network service providers or by an individual network service provider. The power systems offer remote control access for data acquisition and monitoring. Telecom tower power systems are expected to witness an optimistic growth owing to the increase in the demand for renewable power supply systems including battery back-up, solar power, wind, retrofit, and greenfield.

Top Key Companies by Telecom Tower Power System Market”

Some of the major players in Global Telecom Tower Power System Market include Schneider Electric (France), Huawei Technologies Co. (China), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), GE Industrial Solutions (US), Eaton (Ireland), Vertiv (US), Bharti Infratel Ltd., (India), Texas Instruments (US), and ST Microelectronics (Switzerland) among others, are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Telecom Tower Power System Market.

Global Telecom Tower Power System Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by type: reliable grid, unreliable grid, and off grid.

Segmentation by power source: diesel, diesel-battery, diesel-solar, diesel-wind, and others.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

Global Telecom Tower Power System Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, the telecom tower power system market is categorized into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Growing penetration of telecom towers and advanced telecom infrastructure services is expected to drive the growth of the telecom tower power supply market in Asia-Pacific. Owing to this, the region is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the leading countries in the region, due to technological advancements in the telecom infrastructure. Additionally, Asia-Pacific has witnessed a topical growth in the number of mobile subscribers and networks along with a high number of mobile phone users. Leading telecom tower power system providers such as Huawei Technologies Co., Delta Electronics, Bharti Infratel Ltd., and others in Asia-Pacific are enhancing advanced telecom architecture. The advancement in the IT infrastructure leads to increasing market share. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the telecom tower power system market over the assessment period. Europe is expected to show a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing investments of tech leaders such as Microsoft, Intel, IBM, and others in the European IT and telecommunications market. Therefore, the overall telecom tower power market is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Industry News

April 2018, Bharti Infratel, a telecom tower infrastructure provider merged with Indus Towers, a company offering telecom infrastructure services. This merger resulted in the formation of a Pan-India telecom tower company, Indus Tower Limited. This company is offering advanced quality telecom infrastructure services such as wired and wireless broadband services, 4G, 4G+, and soon 5G in India and the UK.

September 2014, Eaton, a power management company entered into a business agreement with Airtel, a telecommunications service provider, to acquire Airtel’s 3,500 telecom towers. This acquisition by Eaton will provide telecom network services in over six countries across Africa.

Intended Audience:

Telecom managed service providers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Power systems component manufacturers and distributors

Power systems distributors and suppliers

Suppliers of related accessories for power systems

Providers of power systems

Telecom tower companies

Telecom infrastructure providers

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

