Telecom Power Systems Market | Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Market Segments, and Types 2025

This report presents the worldwide Telecom Power Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Telecom Power Systems consist of DC power systems,AC power systems and grounding system.
The essential parts of a system are rectifiers, distribution unit and a power system controller. In direct current (DC) power systems, a rectifier converts alternating current (AC) to DC and provides the power necessary to charge batteries. In AC power systems, an inverter converts DC into uninterruptible AC. A power system controller monitors and controls the entire system and site power infrastructure, maximizes battery life, supports energy and cost savings, and informs the operator of maintenance needs. The power system can be expanded with renewable energy sources, which creates major energy and operating cost savings.
Telecom power systems is an important part of many telecom devices,which is used in the mobile telecom base stations, comprehensive access network site, data center. At currently, China is to accelerate the development of its high-speed broadband network and 4G LTE from 2015 and the major three communications operators also increase the investment of fixed assets of telecom industry.Many policies has released to stimulate the telecom industry,which will promote the demand for the telecom power systems.
Telecom Power Systems is a technology-intensive industry. Most of products are purchased through the bidding,which need high request to the provides,include the technology,cost,service and so on.With the development in production and technology, Chinese communications operators gradually shift to the domestic manufacturers. Many provides had a rapid growth through the bidding,like Huawei.which is the leader in the telecom power systems industry in China.
The Telecom Power Systems market was valued at 4830 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 6850 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Telecom Power Systems.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
HUAWEI
Delta
Emerson
GE
Alpha Technologies
ZTE
Dynamic Power
Cummins Power Generation.
Staticon
ZHONGHEN
PRTEM
Potevio
Tonlier
BYD
Telecom Power Systems Breakdown Data by Type
Indoor telecom power system
Outdoor telecom power system
Telecom Power Systems Breakdown Data by Application
Macro BTS and outdoor distributed BTS
enterprise network,data center
Telecom Power Systems Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Telecom Power Systems Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
