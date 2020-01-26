Telecom IoT Market 2018 : Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2025

Report Title: Global Telecom IoT Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025

Telecom IoT Market report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Telecom IoT Market provides a detailed analysis of Telecom IoT Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

Overview of Telecom IoT Market :

This report focuses on the global Telecom IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom IoT development in United States, Europe and China.Telecom Internet of Things market is considered as the fastest growing market and it provide enhanced connectivity solutions to numerous smart devices. Technology plays an important role in the development of Telecom Internet of Things market and especially with the innovation of Internet of Things. Internet of Things comes with the concept that everything around should be electronically integrated and interconnected. Telecom operators are now using digital platforms that combine connectivity, analysis, mobile, security and cloud to support business and all these empowers great revenue opportunity for them.The growing adoption ofÂ intelligent transportation systemsÂ (ITS) is expected to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market in the coming years. In addition to enabling operators to gather, analyze, and distribute networked resources,Â ITSÂ also helps reduce the impact of traffic congestion by providing greater visibility and improving communication among passengers. Investments towards the development of such smart solutions will bolster the growth prospects of the telecom IoT market. For instance, one of the leadingÂ automotiveÂ manufacturers General Motors has recently supported the ride-sharing service provider Lyft by making an investment of about USD 500 million towards the development of IoT projects that help provide efficient public commuting services.The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the next four years. The increasing adoption ofÂ IoT products and servicesÂ by several enterprises in countries such as the US to improve business efficiency and investments from the US government towards the development ofÂ smart citiesÂ will drive market growth in this region.In 2017, the global Telecom IoT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The research covers the current market size of the Telecom IoT market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers :

AT&T, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Verizon Communications, Vodafone, …

Major classifications are as follows:

Smart Buildings and Home Automation

Capillary Network Management

Industrial Manufacturing and Automation

Vehicle Telematics

Transportation

Logistics Tracking and Traffic Management

Energy and Utilities

Smart Healthcare

Others Major applications are as follows:

Connectivity Technology

Network Management Solution

Services