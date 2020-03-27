Telecom Expense Management Market 2019 Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics, Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

The expanding telecom infrastructure necessitates the optimization of telecom cost, that is efficiently achieved by telecom expense management. Market reports associated with the information and communication technology industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on other industry verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The market is predicted to display an 18% CAGR growth in the forecast period.

The progress of telecom expense management is boosted by the rising acceptance of portable equipment’s in enterprises, growing demand for mobile applications, and imminent advancements in telecom expense management. Moreover, rising visibility into expense management and escalating popularity of cloud-based services is expected to intensify the global expansion of the telecom expense management market.

Segmentation:

The segmentation of telecom expense management market is carried out on the basis of service, solution, region, organization size, and end user. The end user segment comprises of BFSI, consumer goods & retail, automotive, transport and logistics, and others. The IT & telecommunication segment is projected to control the major share of the telecom expense management market due to the amplified IT infrastructure, development of markets across the globe, heightened spending on mobile devices, and advanced communications channels to connect with other users.

The solution-based segmentation of the market is segmented into inventory management, dispute management, procurement management, invoice and contract management, and others. The service-based segmentation of the market consists of licensed software, managed service, hosted, and others. Lastly, the organization size-based segmentation of the market includes small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The regions counted in the market spread are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The telecom expense management market covers regions like Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The North American region is heading the global market. The market is observing a swift growth period owing to technological developments and improving demand for mobile application development platforms across diverse industry verticals in this region. The U.S. is the foremost country in this regional market and commands a key share of the market equally in terms of revenue as well as the implementation of mobile applications. The Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern region is anticipated to display maximum growth prospects in the market over the forecast period due to factors such as growing population, mounting mobile users, intensifying popularity of bring your own device technology (BYOD) and successful IT & telecommunication industry.

Competitive Dashboard:

The market is at an optimally valuable level and will be efficient in generating greater value for the firms in the market and its shareholders. The diversification of the product assortment in the market is increasing the opportunity for the progress of the market. The evolution patterns are reviewed in tandem to the customer likings to realize the highest growth, and in the long run, viability. The potential for profitability in a market has been determined to be optimistic which will be fruitful for future expansions. The ability to utilize the economies of scale is further proving to be beneficial for overall market growth. Although, the market has also considerably neutralized the market advantages and thus is promoting an increase in the number of firms in the market. The administration styles in the market are reinforcing the level of growth that can be achieved in the present market scenario.

The principal contenders in the global telecom expense management market are Avotus Corporation (Canada), Control Point Solutions (U.S.), Profitline (U.S.), MDSL (The Netherlands), Invoice Insights (U.S.), MBG (U.S.), Tangoe (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Ezwim B.V, Econocom (Belgium) among others.

