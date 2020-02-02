Telecom Endpoint Security Market: Rises with rapid adoption rate of innovative technology

Alterations in security standards, strict government regulations, and rapid adoption of newer technology are propelling the global telecom endpoint security market. Organizations are demanding advanced security solutions to enable effective preventive systems to all the computing equipment in network. Several companies are spending their resources on different technologies to analyze vulnerabilities, test software, secure internet protocols, and improve capabilities of connected devices. Furthermore, deployment of security process applications and background authentication is increasing due to the augmenting utilization of network-based applications.

Increasing cyber intrusions, increasing complexities in cyber security threats, adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) model, and rising number of mobile workers in companies are envisioned to expand the global market for telecom endpoint security. Industry verticals such as education, life sciences, energy and utilities, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, government, insurance, finance services, business, healthcare, and information technology (IT) are demanding for effective security solutions. The information technology sector dominates the market in terms of value.

The technology of cloud storage allows organizations to store data at one place, which is accessible using the internet using any device such smartphone, tablet, or PC. This is motivating companies to adopt cloud storage, which is increasing the need for cloud-based security solutions. As the data is stored at a single place, the threat from data breaches has increased, which is expected to help the global telecom endpoint security market grow further. Companies such as Trend Micro Incorporated, Intel Security Inc., F-Secure, IBM Corporation, ESET, Bitdefender, Cisco, Sophos Ltd, Symantec Corporation, Panda Security SL, Kaspersky Labs, and Microsoft Corporation are continuously developing security solutions to minimize the rising cyber threat.

Global Telecom Endpoint Security Market: Overview

Telecom security solutions are gaining traction among organizations mainly due to two reasons, firstly to provide advanced prevention and secondly to provide advanced detection and response time to all computing equipment in network. An endpoint device refers to an Internet-capable computing device such as desktop computers, smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other specialized computer hardware such as point of sale (POS) terminals and smart meters.

A policy-based approach is recommended for network security, wherein the endpoint devices need to comply with specific criteria before they receive access to network resources. The introduction of strict mandates to safeguard network security of organizations will lead the global telecom endpoint security market to display significant growth over the forecast period, says a recent market study by Transparency Market Research.

Global Telecom Endpoint Security Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rapid adoption of newer technology, strict government regulations, and alterations in security standards are some of the major factors driving the global telecom endpoint security market. The rising number of mobile workers in companies, the introduction of bring your own device (BYOD) model and increasing complexities in cyber security threats and intrusions are some other factors driving the market. The increasing practice of utilization of network-based applications, which necessitates the deployment of background authentication and security process applications. However, the growth of the telecom endpoint security market is hampered due to certain factors. This includes data thefts, rising malware and spam ware attacks, and increasing cyber-attacks.

Global Telecom Endpoint Security Market: Market Segmentation

The global telecom endpoint security market is analyzed on the basis of technology and services, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of technology and services, antivirus, anti-malware, personal IPS/IDS, mobile application management, endpoint encryption, antispyware, mobile device development, personal firewall, behavioral blocking software, and configuration and patch management are the segments of the market.

By industry vertical, information technology (IT), healthcare, Business, finance services, and insurance, government, retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, telecommunication, energy and utilities, life sciences, and education are some of the major segments of the global telecom endpoint security market. The regional segments of the global telecom endpoint security market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions and profiles the key players operating in the global telecom endpoint security market, namely McAfee Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corp., Panda Security, LG Telecom, Kaspersky Lab ZAO, AVG Technologies, CA Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., and Sophos Ltd. among others.