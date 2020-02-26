Telecom Convergence Industry Products and Services, Market size and growth forecasts

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively discoursed a new study titled “Telecom Convergence-Thematic Research”, added to its vast online repository. The main motive of this assessment is to present clear insights about the growth factor experienced across the Telecom Convergence during the forecast period. Readers can access vital information associated to prime market facets such as market size, market share, market drivers, future trends, challenges, opportunities and sales channels. Furthermore, the availability of competitive developments including leading market players make the report a rich data source for investors and new entrants.

Telecom Convergence – Thematic Research

Summary

In an age of increasingly connected living, working and playing, telecom operators are re-positioning themselves from commoditized conduits of connectivity to all-round, end-to-end and value-added digital service providers. Telecom convergence is the combination of a variety of different carrier-provisioned services within integrated solutions and portfolios, facilitated by a variety of interconnected underlying access methods. These integrated telco propositions, both established and emerging, span the six categories represented in the telecom convergence services stack: fixed-mobile bundles; TV and content; smart home; smart mobility; health and wellness; and digital commerce. Embracing, or at the very least bracing for, convergence is absolutely critical to carrier business survival in the longer term, and the operators that are choosing to act decisively now will be the ones shaping the market, and the ones most likely to thrive.

The carriers best placed to take advantage of the telecom convergence opportunity are those that own and operate their own assets supporting both fixed and mobile connectivity and associated services. More importantly, those that are already delving into multiple segments of the services stack, and combining divergent products and services into integrated portfolio propositions, are those that are poised to leverage their telecom convergence capabilities and gain traction earlier than their peers.

Scope

– This report focuses on the carriers best placed to take advantage of the telecom convergence theme.

– It highlights some of the main trends within the theme over the next 12 to 24 months.

– It discusses the telecom convergence value chain, with a particular focus on the services stack. This stack comprises six categories: fixed-mobile bundles, TV and content, smart home, smart mobility, health and wellness, and digital commerce.

Reasons to buy

– Convergence is a major theme for telecom operators, and also has implications for non-telco, vertical industry specialists in each of the service stack segments (such as auto manufaturers in the smart mobility space, and financial incumbents in digital commerce).

– This report provides an overview of the key aspects of teleom convergence, as well as identifying the leaders and laggards from around the world.

– It provides detailed data on penetration of fixed-mobile bundles in selected regional markets.

– The report also includes detailed analysis of the major technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends impacting the telecom convergence theme.

Table of Contents

PLAYERS

TRENDS

Technology trends

Regulatory trends

Macroeconomic trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

Market size and growth forecasts

Competitive analysis

Timeline

Mergers and acquisitions

VALUE CHAIN

Fixed-mobile bundles

TV and content

Smart home

Smart mobility

Health and wellness

Digital commerce

COMPANIES SECTION

TELECOM SECTOR SCORECARD

Whos who

Thematic screen

Valuation screen

Risk Screen

GLOSSARY

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

