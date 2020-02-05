Telecom Cloud Market Research Report 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Profit and Challenges Forecast to 2027

The report “Telecom Cloud Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

In the recent past, telecom industry has been hampered by the drop in the land line business globally. Cloud computing is considered as a significant source of expansion for telecom operators witnessing stagnant growth in traditional services. It also enables telecom operators to optimally use underutilized networking resources and benefit from existing business relationships.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/13322

Moreover,the increasing trend of connected devices have offered the telecom operators an opportunity to capitalise on the growth of cloud services as providers as well as adopters of the technology. Telecom operators globally are aligning themselves in the cloud value chain by managing cloud connectivity, leveraging network assets to enhance cloud offerings, and advanced delivering cloud-based solutions and services. Telecom cloud typically include software (SaaS), platform (PaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) models.

Telecom Cloud Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising trends of enterprises shifting to cloud infrastructure have increased the demand for telecom cloud services alongside. In addition to this some of the prominent drivers for telecom cloud market are factors such as increasing demand for over-the-top cloud services and low administration and operational and costs provided by cloud infrastructure, among others. On the other hand, factors such as stringent telecom regulations, and risk of cyber threats may act as a major restraint for the telecom cloud market.

Telecom Cloud Market: Segmentation

Telecom cloud market can be segmented on the basis of service model, offerings, application, end user, vertical and regions. On the basis of service model the telecom cloud market can be segmented into Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS) and others. On the basis of offering the telecom cloud market can be segmented as solutions and services. Whereas the application segment in the telecom cloud market may include billing and provisioning, traffic management and others. End user segment in the telecom cloud market can be categories into SMEs and large enterprises. The vertical segment may include retail, healthcare, BFSI, transportation, media and entertainment, government, and others. Regionally, telecom cloud market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Telecom Cloud Market: Regional Outlook

Telecom cloud market is dominated by the North America, and Western Europe region. North America dominance is attributed by U.S. and Canada, as telecom companies based in these countries are significantly investing in data centres, as well as SMEs and large based in the region are rapidly shifting towards cloud infrastructure. On the other hand, Asia Pacific Excl. Japan, and Japan is expected to grow at a significantly as compared to the other region in the telecom cloud market and will see a good growth rate in the future. Eastern Europe, Latin America and MEA is expected to see a moderate growth rate in the telecom cloud market.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/13322

Telecom Cloud Market: Competition Landscape

Among the prominent players involved in telecom cloud market, companies such as AT&T, Inc., Verizon Communication, Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, among others are Is focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the telecom cloud market. For instance, in October 2016, Vodafone launched a cloud-based marketplace offering specific business applications to small-and medium-sized enterprises in different sectors such as hospitality, construction and others. Additionally, in March 2016, AT&T launched ‘AT&T Collaborate’, which is a cloud-based hosted voice and collaboration solution which provides tools, such as instant messaging and presence, audio, video and web conferencing, and content sharing.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Telecom Cloud Market Segments

Telecom Cloud Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Telecom Cloud Points Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Telecom Cloud Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Telecom Cloud Technology

Telecom Cloud Value Chain

Telecom Cloud Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Telecom Cloud Market includes

Telecom Cloud Market, by North America

US & Canada

Telecom Cloud Market, by Latin America

Brazil, Argentina & Others

Telecom Cloud Market, by Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Telecom Cloud Market, by Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Telecom Cloud Market, by Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Telecom Cloud Market, by Japan

Telecom Cloud Market, by Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Pre Book Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/checkout?rep_id=13322&licType=S

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]