Telecom Cloud Market 2019 Global Significant Players, Industry Summary, Supply Chain, Potential Business Growth, Technologies and Industry Application by Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights:

The global telecom cloud market is anticipated to garner USD 29 billion during the forecast period (2016-2022). The global market is predicted to register 20% CAGR owing to the IT modernization, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Telecom cloud can be referred to as the shift of telecommunication companies from landline services to cloud computing services which enables them to use the networking resources efficiently. Telecom cloud also helps the companies to reap the benefits of cloud computing for IT optimization and to exploit their new business opportunities, for instance, standardized interfaces for telecom cloud. With its locally regulated markets, the communication industry has given rise to a strong local presence by offering a good foundation for addressing consumers and enterprises. The telecom industry has been hampered in the recent past by the drop in the landline business across the globe. Cloud computing is regarded as a significant source of expansion for the telecom operators witnessing stagnant growth in the traditional services.

Connectivity increases the value of access networks and provides network service providers with new business opportunities The major driving factor for growth of telecom cloud market is IT modernization which implies full utilization of public cloud services for availing benefits of cost saving and innovation in a well-established modern IT environment. Modern IT platform is also promoting the digital business. The increased transparency of leading cloud providers will also contribute to the growth of telecom cloud market.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2027

Major Key Players

AT&T Inc.(U.S.),

China Telecommunications Corporation (China),

Telus Corporation (U.S.),

T-Mobile International AG(Germany),

Verizon Communications, Inc.(U.S.),

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc.(U.S.),

NTT Communications Corporation(Japan),

CenturyLink, Inc.(U.S.),

BT Group PLC (U.K.)

Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia)

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Telecom Cloud Market has been valued at USD ~29 Billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of ~20% during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Competitive Analysis

The market demonstrates a huge potential for increasing at an expedited pace. The market is very well defined in terms of segments relating to the products as well as the end users that are a part of the market. The product offering of the market has diversified tremendously as compared to the past few years, thereby making the market more lucrative for current and new contenders. The long term sustainability of the market is however greatly dependent on the tactics and the strategic roadmaps that are employed by market players. The enhanced financial liquidity of the competitors in the market has increased thereby proving new opportunities for growth of the market. The market attractiveness and competitors’ dynamics are greatly enhanced by the strategies that are being employed by market players.

Segmentation:

The global telecom cloud market has been segmented on the basis of applications, services, cloud platform, solutions, end-users, and region.

By mode of services, the global telecom cloud market has been segmented into communication as a service and network as a service.

By mode of application, the global telecom cloud market has been segmented into billing, customer management & provisioning, and traffic management.

By mode of solution, the global telecom cloud market has been segmented into Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC), Content Delivery Network (CDN), WebRTC and Over-the-Top (OTT).

By mode of cloud platform, the global telecom cloud market has been segmented into SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS.

By mode of end-users, the global telecom cloud market has been segmented into banking, healthcare, government, transportation, and entertainment.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the telecom cloud market span across regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the North American region is presumed to dominate the global telecom cloud market owing to the rise of employees possessing strong technical skills and knowledge, willing to adopt the telecom cloud services rapidly for better connectivity and communication. It also offers enhanced technologies in order to support the telecom cloud market in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth during the estimated period. The growth is attributed to the government regulations regarding the adoption of best-in-class technologies.

A European cloud initiative has been initiated in Europe in order to provide telecom companies with an infrastructure for managing and storing data and computers, offering high performance computers for processing data and high-speed connectivity for the transportation of data.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/telecom-cloud-market-2027

Intended Audience

Telecom companies

Service providers

Consultancy firms

Traffic control organization

System integrator

Cloud facilitators

End users

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1GLOBAL TELECOM CLOUD MARKET, BY SERVICES

TABLE 2GLOBAL TELECOM CLOUD MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 3 GLOBAL TELECOM CLOUD MARKET, BY SOLUTION

TABLE 4 GLOBAL TELECOM CLOUD MARKET, BY CLOUD PLATFORM

TABLE 5 GLOBAL TELECOM CLOUD MARKET, BY END USERS

Continued…….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH NETWORK SOLUTION

FIGURE 2 GLOBAL TELECOM CLOUD MARKET: BY SERVICES (%)

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL TELECOM CLOUD MARKET: BY APPLICATION (%)

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL TELECOM CLOUD MARKET: BY SOLUTION (%)

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL TELECOM CLOUD MARKET: BY CLOUD PLATFORM (%)

Continued…….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]