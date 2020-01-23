TELECOM APPLICATION PROGRAMMING INTERFACE (API) 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 31.94% AND FORECAST TO 2021

An API allows the software program to communicate with one another to reach a broader audience. API also allows sharing information, location, message, voice, and video using the devices such as a smartphone. Telecom APIs such as SMS API, voice API, video API, and payment API are powered by the network operators to allow end-customer to avail the services like voice and video calling, SMS generation, and making e-payments through payment gateways.

The analysts forecast the global telecom application programming interface (API) market to grow at a CAGR of 31.94% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global telecom application programming interface (API) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different types of API to the application developers, who integrate the API into their applications based on the services and functionality.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2482099-global-telecom-application-programming-interface-api-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Apigee

• AT&T

• MuleSoft

• Orange

• Twilio

• Verizon Communications

Other prominent vendors

• Nexmo

• Fortumo

• Tropo

• Aspect Software

• Telefonica

Market driver

• Expansion in enterprise business models

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Uneven demand for APIs in market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Development of telecom API-fication

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2482099-global-telecom-application-programming-interface-api-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

• The supply chain of telecom API

• Omnichannel strategy

• Factors considered by API developers (vendors) while developing APIs

• Value addition of telecom APIs

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by services

• Global telecom API market by SMS, MMS, and RCS

• Global telecom API market by payment

• Global telecom API market by maps/location

• Global telecom API market by voice/speech

• Global telecom API market by identity management

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global telecom API market by geography

• Telecom API market in Americas

• Telecom API market in APAC

• Telecom API market in EMEA

PART 08: Key leading countries

• US

• China

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Development of telecom API-fication

• Driving innovation in digital era

• Rapid growth of internet-connected devices

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

• Nexmo

• Fortumo

• Tropo

• Aspect Software

• Telefonica

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Apigee

• AT&T

• MuleSoft

• Orange

• Twilio

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com