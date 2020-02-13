Telecom API Platform Market: Rising Prominence of Enterprise Developers to Make Customized Apps to Accentuate Market

The global telecom application programming interface (API) platform market features an intensely competitive landscape with the presence of a vast number of players, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Owing to a steady expansion of telecommunication application ecosystem spanning numerous industries, the market is witnessing a constant influx of players that help in sustaining the high level of competition. Some of the leading companies in the telecom API platform market are Tropo, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Aepona Ltd., Twilio Inc., LocationSmart, Apigee Corp., and Comverse Technology, Inc.

The global telecom API platform market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 23.6% during 2014 – 2022. The market stood at US$73.49 bn in 2015 and is projected to reach US$323.44 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Regionally, North America is the leading market for telecom API platforms with the major chunk of opportunities coming from countries such as the U.S. and Canada, primarily attributed to the substantial adoption of M2M communication technologies for mobile applications. Based on end-use application segment, long-tail developers (independent developers) is expected to rise at the leading CAGR of 25.9% from 2015 to 2020. The growth is primarily driven by the substantial demand for new mobile applications among technology companies.

Proliferation of Cloud-Based Mobile Applications to Bolster Uptake

The rising adoption of browser-based internet services in various regions and the proliferation of cloud-based applications are the key factors driving the global telecom API platform market. The intensifying demand for a robust digital ecosystem in several industries is a key trend bolstering the demand for API platforms in the telecom sector. The soaring popularity of 4G LTE networks in developing and developed markets is a key factor expected to boost the market. In addition, the rising demand for integrating app from disparate operators to build industry-wide robust apps for augmenting network capabilities is a key trend expected to boost the telecom API platform market in the coming years. The growing popularity of mobile cloud applications is fueled by the growing demand for voice API services, which is expected to bolster the uptake in the coming years.

The rising inclination of some prominent technology companies to open their platforms for long-tail developers is expected to catalyze the market over the forecast period. The rising prominence of enterprise developers in the development of telecom API platforms is stimulated by the accelerated demand for customized applications in mobile devices. In addition, the growing popularity of A2P (application-to-person) SMS messaging is further anticipated to accentuate the demand.

Reluctance of Telecom Providers to Engage External API Developers Hampers Growth

The reluctance of a marked number of telecom providers to shy away from engaging external app developers as these companies develop platforms that offer little scope to these developers in innovation. This has made a dent in their earning in the highly competitive telecom sector, as a result of which their focus on developing API platforms has taken a backseat. Nevertheless, in an effort to explore new revenue streams, they are realizing the importance of faster time-to-innovation for new telecom applications and services. This is expected to open lucrative growth avenues for players in telecom API platform market.