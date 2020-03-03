Telecom Analytics Market 2019 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2023

Telecom Analytics Market Highlights:

With the advancement of digital technology, the telecom analytics has become a productive tool to provide a smarter technique to retain the customer loyalty, increase the customer base, and to explore new ways to generate the revenues. The surge in number mobile devices is which increases the transmission of the data has encouraged the telecom service provider to become more responsive to fulfill their customer requirements. Many business organizations are evolving new tools and technique to take their products and services offering to a higher level. Nokia Networks, for instance, provide cognitive analytics suite that offers the telecom operators sophisticated and self-learning software that constantly improvises their research in the machine, neural networks, and deep-learning technologies.

However, with the increase in cloud-based deployments, the emergence of the internet of things (IoT), big data analytics, and the increase in a number of data centers are expected to drive the telecom analytics market over the forecast period cumulatively. On the flip side, the issues such as data privacy issues, lack of technical expertise about the telecom analytics are presumed to impel the market over the forecast period.

The Telecom analytics market is differentiated by component, analytics type, deployment, organization size, and end-user.

By component, the Telecom Analytics Market is sub-segmented as hardware, services, and solutions. On the basis of services, the market is sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. The professional services are further segregated into consulting services, implementing services, and training services. The solution segment is segregated from customer management, network management, marketing management, sales & distribution, and others.

On the basis of organization type, the market is segregated into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise.

Additionally, by the analytical type, the market is classified customer analytics, network analytics, market analytics, services analytics, and price analytics.

Furthermore, on the basis of deployment, the market is sub-divided into on-cloud and on-premise. Additionally, on the basis of organization size, the market is classified as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By end-user, the market is sub-divided into IT & telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, energy & power, healthcare, and others

According to Market Research Future analysis, telecom analytics market has been valued at approximately over USD 11.36 billion growing with a 33% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Wipro Limited (India)

Informatica Corporation (U.S.)

SAP AG (Germany)

Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Nokia networks ( Finalnd)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.)

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the telecom analytics market is categorized into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to have a significant growth the telecom analytics market over forecast period. The U.S and Canada are leading countries in the region owing to presence of IT giants such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation and many more. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region in telecom analytics market. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading countries. This is due to rise in disposable income which eventually increases demand for smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Additionally, India is expected to be the fastest growing country in the Asia Pacific region and telecom sector is presumed to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period owing to rise in internet penetration.

Segmentation:

Target Audience:

Associations & Industry Bodies

Cloud Service Providers

Technology Consultants

Value Added Resellers

Telecom Service Providers

Research Firms

Government Bodies, regulatory Firms

