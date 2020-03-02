Tele-ICU Services Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost during the Period 2018-2026

Tele-ICU services market by end user type is expected to be dominated by Multispecialty hospitals. Tele-ICUs can be effective after adopting and implementing in hospitals by reducing costs of treatment, minimizing length of stay in ICUs, by reducing medication errors, and increasing patient safety. Tele-ICU Services Market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period attributing to choice for better healthcare, aging population, and chronic diseases requiring ICU admission.

Request TOC of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1100

Tele-ICU is a network of computerized audio-visual communication that link critical care doctors and nurses (intensivists) to intensive care units (ICUs) in different hospitals regardless of distance. Tele-ICU intensivists give instantaneous services to multiple care centers located in any part the world. Tele-ICUs use distant command center which connects a critical care team (intensivists and critical care nurses) with patients with real-time audio, visual, and electronic means in distant ICUs. Tele-ICU services is not a replacement to the bedside team. Tele-ICU services offers support to increasingly scarce clinical resources. Along with aging population increased prevalence of critical illnesses and advances in higher-risk medical therapies demand for intensivists is increasing. Tele-ICU services is the best solution in sight looking at the shortage of intensivists, more aging population and increased prevalence of critical illness requiring ICU attention.

Tele-ICU services market is driven by aging population, increasing prevalence of critical disease like neurological disorders and cancer. Intensive care units are important component of healthcare, they treat around 6 mn patients in United States each year costing $80 bn. Total 5,40,000 deaths occur per year out of total admission to Intensive care units. Tele-ICU services market capabilities, hospitals can make maximum use of their existing critical care resources. In 2017, an estimated 962 mn people aged 60 or over in the world, comprising 13% of the global population. The aging population of age 60 or older is growing at the rate of 3%. Currently, Europe has the highest %age of population aged 60 or over (25%). An aging population means more and sicker ICU patients. Tele-ICU gives real time expert advice in critical situations resulting in better health outcome for the patient. Barriers to broader adoption of Tele-ICU are installation and operating cost, organizational resistance like bedside physicians and nurses feel that nurses and intensivists at Tele-ICU command center are keeping watch on them and trying to take over. In developing countries last mile internet connectivity or bandwidth required for such intensive care model is an issue. Sometimes adaptability is also a factor like staff don’t know how to use it which acts as barrier for tele-ICU services market growth.

Browse Full Report with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/1100/tele-icu-services-market

Based on the component type Tele-ICU services market is segmented into Hardware (computer system, communication lines, therapeutic devices, physiological monitors, display panels and video feed) and software. Hardware components of tele-ICU services market held a revenue share of around 80% in 2015. Tele-ICU services market segmented by service type, the intensivist manages patient care directly; with tele-ICU, problems of patients are identified instantly, leading to quick and complete interventions. Currently, 45.6 % had a number of consultants working with the patient’s primary care physician. With intensivist treating only 23% of patients but it is expected to grow as patients and caregivers are looking for better choice of healthcare.

On the basis of geography, global Tele-ICU services market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the tele-ICU services market and is only expected to grow. Middle East and Africa has lowest adoption attributed to infrastructure and facilities required. On the contrary, tele-ICU services market for Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Changing infrastructure and various government initiatives in countries like India and China will drive growth for tele-ICU Services market across Asia Pacific region.

Key major players in the global tele-ICU services market are: Banner Health, Philips, UPMC Italy, TeleICU, VISICU, Advanced ICU Care, inTouch Health, iMDsoft, INTeleICU and Inova.

Request Brochure of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1100

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Read Industry News at – https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/