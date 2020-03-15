Tele-Dermatology Market Growth by Rising Demand for Dermatologists and Increasing Incidence of Skin Diseases in Upcoming Years

The global tele-dermatology market is segmented into assistance such as hospitals and clinics. Among these segments, clinic segment is expected to flourish during the forecast period. The market of tele-dermatology is poised to display remarkable growth due to advancement in telecommunication technology and increasing popularity of tele-medicine. Tele-dermatology includes diagnostic and treatment of skin diseases. Further, tele-dermatology deals with hair, skin, nails and their health & diseases.

Global tele-dermatology market is expected to register a remarkable CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global tele-dermatology market was valued at USD 3.39 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2021. The market is expected to expand on the back of increasing number of patients suffering from skin diseases. Moreover, increasing demand for dermatologist in developing and underdeveloped countries is also expected to boost the growth of Tele-Dermatology Market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific segment by region is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Increasing expenditure on healthcare, improving healthcare infrastructure and growing popularity of tele-medicine are major factors which are expected to drive the growth of Asia Pacific tele-dermatology market during the forecast period. However, North America dominated the global tele-dermatology market during the forecast period.

Improving Mobile and Wired Broadband Infrastructure

High investment in improvement of telecommunication infrastructure is a major factor which is increasing the popularity of tele-healthcare. Further, patients are now able to see their doctors on high resolution video calls and can instant share high resolution image and other health data. Moreover, increasing crowd at hospitals and clinics is also major factor which is turning consumers towards tele-dermatology.

Increasing Prevalence of Skin Diseases

Increasing occurrence of skin diseases such as skin cancer, and other dermatological conditions are increasing the demand for dermatologists. Further, increasing demand for tele-dermatology due to easy procedure and promising results is anticipated to foster the growth of tele-dermatology during the forecast period.

However, low acceptance of tele-dermatology in underdeveloped countries, lack of awareness in various undeveloped countries across the globe and slow internet connections are some of the major barriers in the growth of the tele-dermatology market in the near future.

The report titled “Tele Dermatology Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021 ” delivers detailed overview of the global tele-dermatology market in terms of market segmentation by services providers, by assistance and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global tele-dermatology market which includes company profiling of Iagnosis Inc., Dermlink, Global Media Group, AMD Global Telemedicine INC, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Aerotel Medical Systems and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, McKesson Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global tele-dermatology market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

