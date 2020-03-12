Teenager Life Insurance Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2018 – 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Teenager Life Insurance market for 2018-2023.

This report studies the Juvenile Life Insurance market. Juvenile Life Insurance is permanent Life Insurance that insures the life of a child (generally under age 18). It is a financial planning tool that provides a tax advantaged savings vehicle with potential for a lifetime of benefits. Juvenile Life Insurance, or child Life Insurance, is usually purchased to protect a family against the sudden and unexpected costs of a funeral and burial with much lower face values. Should the juvenile survive to their college years it can then take on the form of a financial planning tool.

Global economic growth slowed in 2017 as both advanced and emerging markets saw diminished growth. While both equity markets and interest rates progressed favorably toward the end of 2017, improvement can at best be gradual with the political landscape being in a flux.

The Juvenile Life Insurance industry achieved a strong underwriting performance in 2017, the global Juvenile Life Insurance premiums has grown at a CAGR of 15.37% from 21.2 billion in 2013 to reach 117.7 billion by 2025 in global market. The Juvenile Life Insurance market is very fragment market; the premiums of top ten players account about 47% of the total premiums in 2017.

The leading players mainly are Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, MetLife,

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Teenager Life Insurance will register a 16.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 60900 million by 2023, from US$ 25000 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Teenager Life Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Survival insurance

Death insurance

Segmentation by application:

<10 Years Old

10~18 Years Old

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Allianz (Germany)

Assicurazioni Generali (Italy)

China Life Insurance (China)

MetLife (USA)

PingAn (China)

AXA (France)

Sumitomo Life Insurance (Japan)

Aegon (Netherlands)

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance (Japan)

CPIC (China)

Aviva (UK)

Munich Re Group (Germany)

Zurich Financial Services (Switzerland)

Nippon Life Insurance (Japan)

Gerber Life Insurance (USA)

AIG (USA)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Teenager Life Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Teenager Life Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Teenager Life Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Teenager Life Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.