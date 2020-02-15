Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market: Outlook on Revolutionary Trends 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. IoT platforms are often referred to as middleware solutions, which are the plumbing of the IoT.

In 2018, the global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2126286

This report focuses on the global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PTC

Telit

Amazon

Software AG

IBM

Blackberry

Microsoft

SAP

M2Mi

InterDigital

Ayla Networks

Autodesk

Nokia

Digi International

Google

Intel

Aeris

Cisco

Ericsson

Sierra Wireless

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-technology-platforms-for-internet-of-things-iot-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025-report.html/toc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Device Management IoT Platforms

Network Connectivity Management IoT Platforms

Application Enablement Platforms

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Home

Smart City

Public Safety System

Manufacturing Process Management

Healthcare

Telematics

Construction

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2126286

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me @ https://latestmarketnews1.blogspot.com