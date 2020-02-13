Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

The internet of things, or IoT, is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. IoT platforms are often referred to as middleware solutions, which are the “plumbing” of the IoT.

In 2018, the global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PTC

Telit

Amazon

Software AG

IBM

Blackberry

Microsoft

SAP

M2Mi

InterDigital

Ayla Networks

Autodesk

Nokia

Digi International

Google

Intel

Aeris

Cisco

Ericsson

Sierra Wireless

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Device Management IoT Platforms

Network Connectivity Management IoT Platforms

Application Enablement Platforms

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Home

Smart City

Public Safety System

Manufacturing Process Management

Healthcare

Telematics

Construction

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

