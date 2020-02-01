Technology Overview of Bio-decontamination Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Bio-decontamination Equipment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bio-decontamination Equipment market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

HPV is well recognized as a bio-decontamination agent due to its broad biological efficacy and can quickly deactivate microorganisms much more effectively than traditional decontamination methods such as formaldehyde. HPV has been tested on many individual microorganisms and classes of organisms successfully and has excellent material compatibility. HPV technology enables clients to leave computer equipment or any other devices in the room during the bio-decontamination process, unlike with other disinfection regimes, which can cause equipment damage. HPV decontamination systems operate at room temperature with relative humidity, without the need for significantly reduced humidity, unlike with traditional systems.

The Bio-decontamination Equipment market is very concerted market; the revenue of top nine manufacturers accounts about 80% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are STERIS Life Science, Bioquell, Fedegari Group, TOMI Environmental Solutions and JCE Biotechnology. STERIS Life Science is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 38% in 2017.

Geographically, the global Bio-decontamination Equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (ex. China) and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 47% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The global Bio-decontamination Equipment market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

STERIS Life Science

Bioquell

Fedegari Group

TOMI Environmental Solutions

JCE Biotechnology

Howorth Air Technology

Tailin BioEngineering

Weike Biological Laboratory

Noxilizer

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Chamber Decontamination

Room Decontamination

By Application, the market can be split into

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Bioscience Research

Hospital & Healthcare

