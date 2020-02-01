Technology Overview of Bio-decontamination Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Bio-decontamination Equipment market status and forecast, categorizes the global Bio-decontamination Equipment market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
HPV is well recognized as a bio-decontamination agent due to its broad biological efficacy and can quickly deactivate microorganisms much more effectively than traditional decontamination methods such as formaldehyde. HPV has been tested on many individual microorganisms and classes of organisms successfully and has excellent material compatibility. HPV technology enables clients to leave computer equipment or any other devices in the room during the bio-decontamination process, unlike with other disinfection regimes, which can cause equipment damage. HPV decontamination systems operate at room temperature with relative humidity, without the need for significantly reduced humidity, unlike with traditional systems.
To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1874359
The Bio-decontamination Equipment market is very concerted market; the revenue of top nine manufacturers accounts about 80% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.
The leading manufactures mainly are STERIS Life Science, Bioquell, Fedegari Group, TOMI Environmental Solutions and JCE Biotechnology. STERIS Life Science is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 38% in 2017.
Geographically, the global Bio-decontamination Equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (ex. China) and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 47% in 2017. The next is Europe.
The global Bio-decontamination Equipment market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
STERIS Life Science
Bioquell
Fedegari Group
TOMI Environmental Solutions
JCE Biotechnology
Howorth Air Technology
Tailin BioEngineering
Weike Biological Laboratory
Noxilizer
Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-bio-decontamination-equipment-market-professional-survey-report-2018-report.html/toc
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Chamber Decontamination
Room Decontamination
By Application, the market can be split into
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Bioscience Research
Hospital & Healthcare
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG