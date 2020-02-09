Technology Overview| Global Smart Meter Market (Electricity, Gas, Water) – Analysis By Meter Type, By End User, By Region, By Country: Opportunities & Forecasts (2011-2022)

Global rise in energy demand along with the emerging trends in smart grid technologies, integration, and advanced infrastructure along with IoT (Internet of Things) has led to the growth of Smart Meter market.

Market for Smart meters is growing steadily on account of the growing renewable energy sector with increase in energy demand, controlling carbon emissions through energy saving, reducing wastage and controlling the consumption. As a result, there is increase in the number of installations of smart meters.

Among the segments, market is expected to be driven by Smart Gas Meters and Smart Water Meters majorly in developed countries on account of growing natural gas usage and need for smart water management. The smart gas meters will primarily take the lead due to the utilities going for combine electricity and gas dual fuel supply. Also, the growth for smart meter will primarily be seen in residential areas due to large number of households as a major end user of smart meters.

While in developing regions, they will continue to dominate the market in Smart electricity meter due to the government initiatives for lowering down the prices and increasing awareness among utilities.

Global Smart Meter Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during 2016 – 2021F, on account of rising advanced infrastructure developments, integrated systems with two way communication and energy consumption real time data and control by individuals.

APAC region remains the major market among all the regions. In the forecast period, Europe region will witness strong growth driven by the countries such as U.K. and Germany.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Smart Meter Market (Electricity, Gas, Water) – Analysis By Meter Type, By End User, By Region, By Country: Opportunities & Forecast (2011-2022)”, Global Smart meter market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.23% during 2016 – 2021. On the basis of market segment, Global Smart Meter Market has been segmented on (By Types: Smart Electricity Meter, Smart Gas Meter, Smart Water Meter; By Applications: Residential sector, Commercial Sector; By Region: North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW; By Country: U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, China, Japan)

Scope of the Report

The report provides Segmentation by Types

Smart Electricity Meter

Smart Gas Meter

Smart Water Meter

The report provides Segmentation by End User

Residential sector

ommercial sector

The report provides coverage by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

ROW

The report provides coverage by Country

USA

Canada

U.K.

Germany

China

Japan

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1. Focus on smart water and gas meters

3.2. Focus on developing strong communication networking

4. Global Smart Meter Market: An Overview

4.1. Product Overview

4.2. Global Smart Meter Market: Growth and Forecast

4.2.1. Market Size, By Value (2011-2015)

4.2.2 Market Size, By Value (2016-2021)

5. Global Smart Meter Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global Smart Meter Market, Segmental Breakdown, By Type

5.1.1. Market Size, By Value (2011-2015)

5.1.2 Market Size, By Value (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Smart Meter Market, Segmental Breakdown, By Application

5.2.1 Market Size, By Value (2011-2015)

5.2.2 Market Size, By Value (2016-2021)

6. Global Smart Meter Market: Regional Analysis

6.1. Global Smart Meter Market: Regional Breakdown

6.1.1. By Value, In Percentage (2015)

6.1.2. By Value, In Percentage (2021F)

7. North America Smart Meter Market: Growth and Forecast

7.1. North America Smart Meter Market, By Value

7.1.1. Market Size, By Value (2011-2015)

7.1.2 Market Size, By Value (2016E-2021F)

7.2. North America Smart Meter Market, By Segment, By Type

7.1.1. Market Size, By Value (2011-2015)

7.1.2 Market Size, By Value (2016E-2021F)

7.3. North America Smart Meter Market, By Segment, By Application

7.3.1. By Value, In percentage (2015)

7.3.2 By Value, In Percentage (2021F)

Continue…

