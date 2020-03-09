Technological Innovations in Automation Projected to Boost the Growth of Diesel Engine Management System Market (2018-2028)

Global Diesel Engine Management System Market: Introduction

A diesel engine management system is an important part of a vehicle, as it is responsible for adjusting the ignition timing and controlling the amount of diesel being injected into the engine. Thus, a diesel engine management system is a control unit that receives signals from different sensors, does calculations, and then it sends the output signals to various components to carry out operations around and within the engine. A diesel engine management system can be divided into two main categories. In the first category, the operations of the diesel engine itself can be controlled, while in the other category, after-treatment systems remove harmful emissions from the combustion process after the emissions have left the cylinders.

Engine controlling was originally done using mechanical devices such as fuel injectors, distributors, carburettors, and actuators in a diesel engine management system. Although these components provided acceptable performance, they could not achieve the level of control needed to meet today’s regulations. Thus, to perform these operations a diesel engine management system is used. It comprises components such as sensors and actuators. The sensors in a diesel engine management system provide information about the operating condition of the engine while the actuator regulates its operations.

Global Diesel Engine Management System Market: Dynamics

Stringent fuel emissions and economy standards are some of the key factors driving the growth of the diesel engine management system market during the forecast period. The improved vehicle performance is also a significant factor fueling the diesel engine management system market. Increased registration of new cars, coupled with the booming automotive industry are some of the factors influencing the demand for diesel engine management systems. An increase or decrease in demand for the automotive industry has a direct impact on the diesel engine management system market. Micro-economic factors such as increased affordability of commercial vehicles and rising disposable incomes of middle-class people in emerging economies are boosting the diesel engine management system market further. Moreover, rapid adoption of fuel-efficient technologies is a key factor contributing towards the growth of the diesel engine management system market over the projected period. However, the high cost of a diesel engine management system is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the diesel engine management system market. Also, with the development of new technologies, the number of operations that an engine control unit needs to perform are increasing. This is a challenge for the software vendors which will optimize the performance of the diesel engine management system associated with the engine.

Global Diesel Engine Management System Market: Segmentation

The global diesel engine management system market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, component, and region.

Diesel engine management system market, by vehicle type-

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Diesel engine management system market, by component-

Engine Control Units

Fuel Pumps

Engine Sensors

Others

Global Diesel Engine Management System Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in the diesel engine management system market are Denso Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Delphi Automotive plc, Sensata Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Sanken Electric Co., Ltd, and Continental AG.

Global Diesel Engine Management System Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the diesel engine management system market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a rapidly growing region in the diesel engine management system market, but Europe is a prominent global diesel engine management system market in terms of revenue followed by APAC (Asia Pacific). The diesel engine management system market of APAC is growing at a very significant rate due to the presence of most populous countries such as India and China, in this region. Thus, due to the rising sales of passenger vehicles in these countries, the diesel engine management system market is experiencing rapid growth.