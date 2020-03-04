Technological Advancements to aid Growth of Glass Fibre Yarn Market During 2028

Glass Fibre Yarn Market: Introduction:

Glass fibre yarn is produced by the twisting of the basic strands formed from several hundred filaments of glass fibres of the same diameter. The yarn can be twisted in two directions: either a Z-twist or an S-twist. Glass fibre yarn has various advantages over other yarns, which include low thermal conductivity, fire resistance, better electrical & thermal insulation properties and higher specific resistance as compared to steel. In addition, glass fibre yarn can also provide good dimensional stability, electrical resistance and heat resistance.

Glass fibre yarn is made of different types of glass fibre, and every type has its own special properties. For instance, S-glass fibre has good mechanical properties. C-glass fibre is also known as chemical glass because of its good resistance to chemical impact. E-glass fibre is mostly used because it is a good insulator of electricity, owing to which it is also known as electrical glass.

Furthermore, glass fibre is an inorganic fibre, because of which it is completely incombustible, corrosion resistant and heat resistant. Glass fibre yarn has several advantages over PVC yarn, aluminium yarn, etc., because of which it is used in several industries such as aerospace, electrical, automotive, construction, etc.

Glass Fibre Yarn Market: Dynamics:

Glass fibre is a good reinforcement material that is not only cost-effective, but also has a high strength-to-weight ratio, which increases its overall strength and reduces its weight at the same time. Glass fibre yarn is globally used and adopted by every industry because of its material properties. In the electrical industry, it is used to make printed circuit boards because of its electrical properties. In the aerospace, automotive and construction industries, it is used for thermal insulation. In addition, growth in the production & demand for electrical products as well as growth in the automotive & construction industries are expected to drive the glass fibre yarn market over the forecast period.

However, the process of making glass fibre yarn is very difficult as it requires the usage of specialised equipment and skilled workers. Furthermore, certain types of glass fibre are harmful for the environment as well as for humans. Government regulations pertaining to the protection of the environment and the safety of workers are expected to hinder the growth of the glass fiber yarn market.

Glass Fibre Yarn Market: Segmentation:

The glass fibre yarn market can be segmented into product type, application, end-use industries and region.

On the basis of product type, the global glass fibre yarn market is segmented into:

Single Yarns

Multi-end Yarn

Coated Glass Yarn

Textile Glass Yarn

On the basis of application, the global glass fibre yarn market is segmented into:

Printed Circuit Board

Glass Fibre Wall Coverings

Electrical and Thermal Insulation

Grinding Wheel Reinforcements

On the basis of end-use industries, the global glass fibre yarn market is segmented into:

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Electrical Industry

Glass Fibre Yarn Market: Regional Outlook:

The aerospace and automotive industries in the North America region are growing. Thus, the increasing requirement of cost-effective and high-strength material by these industries is expected to drive the glass fibre yarn market in this region over the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to grow at a lucrative rate because of stringent government regulations by the European Commission pertaining to the protection of the environment as well as the safety of workers.

The manufacturing industries of fiberglass products in China, India, Japan and in other countries in the Asia Pacific region have witnessed growth in the past few years. Moreover, growth in the automotive and construction industries is boosting the demand for better insulation materials in this region, which is estimated to significantly boost the glass fibre yarn market over the forecast period. In addition, growth in the construction industry of the Middle East & Africa region is expected to boost the demand for glass fibre yarn in the region.

Glass Fibre Yarn Market: Market Participants:

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain in the global glass fibre yarn market are:

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Fulltech Industries Corp.

Kripa International (INDIA)

BTTO s.r.o.

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

F.I.T Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Chongqing Polycomp Int. Corp.

MULTIPLE WINDING

