Technological Advancements : Global Programmatic Advertising Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Programmatic advertising is growing rapidly and will continue to grow during the forecast period. It is a highly automated form of digital advertising. It involves buying and selling of online advertising inventory via a software or a machine. There are no human negotiations or manual insertions involved. It makes use of machine algorithms to buy ads online. It helps in automating the decision-making process of selecting the source of media and buying the media for advertising purpose as it helps in focusing on the target market.

It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. During the forecast period, North America region will continue to dominate the market share owing to rapid growth smartphone users and increasing population on social media platforms.

In 2018, the global Programmatic Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Programmatic Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Programmatic Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Rubicon Project (U.S.)

Adroll (U.S.)

Adobe Marketing Cloud (U.S.)

DoubleClick (U.S.)

Choozle (U.S.)

AdReady (U.S.)

DataXu (U.S.)

Centro, Inc. (U.S.)

PulsePoint, Inc. (U.S.)

Outbrain (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Desktop Banners

Mobile Banners

Desktop Videos

Mobile Videos

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Finance

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Travel

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Programmatic Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Programmatic Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

