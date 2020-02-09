Technological Advancements| Diagnostics and Therapeutics for HIV: Global Markets

“Summary

HIV is a sexually transmitted disease that develops rapidly and spreads widely if adequate prevention is not implemented. HIV is prevalent around the globe, with an estimated 36.9 million people living with the disease worldwide in 2017 and 1.8 million new infections in 2017 year alone, as reported by the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS. There is effective antiretroviral treatment available for the management of the disease, and treatment coverage has been extended to developing nations. In the absence of an effective treatment that cures the disease, governments are relying on HIV diagnostics and prevention methods to slow the spread of this epidemic.

The disease is transmitted through the exchange of body fluids, which can occur through sexual encounters and contaminated blood or blood products. It can also be transmitted from a pregnant woman to her infant during pregnancy, delivery or breast-feeding. It has also been reported that transmission can occur from organ transplants if the donor is HIV-positive. HIV is highly divergent, and there are several subtypes that exist globally. The two major HIV subtypes are HIV-1 and HIV-2. HIV testing is conducted to ensure the safety of blood, blood products and organ transplantation, as well as patient diagnosis.

For effective HIV management, the key strategies are early diagnosis, rapid antiretroviral therapy (ART) initiation and viral load monitoring. A key issue with existing HIV therapies is that they fail to address two rising concerns: the long-term adverse effects of therapeutic drugs and effectiveness against drugresistant HIV strains.

The global HIV therapeutics market was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and is estimated to reach REDACTED in 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED over the forecast period (20182023). As of 2018, the single-tablet regimen FDC segment holds REDACTED of the market share of the global HIV therapeutics market, as this has become the preferred therapy for HIV treatment due to increased patient compliance. As fixed-dose combinations reduce dosing errors and lower the likelihood of the HIV virus becoming drug resistant, they are increasingly preferred. By 2023, NRTIs will hold REDACTED of the global market, a REDACTED value, as they form the backbone o f any antiretroviral therapy.”

“Report Scope:

This report organizes information from diverse sources into sections, including an overview, industry structure, diagnostic test type, treatment by drug categories, leading drug profiles and historic drug sales, regulations, reimbursements and patents. The scope of this report includes an overview of the global market scenario for diagnosis and treatments of HIV, with base year data from 2017, estimations for 2018 and forecasts for 2023 using projections of CAGR during the forecast period. Market data in terms of value is provided at global, regional and country levels for treatments by drug categories. Market data for HIV diagnostics is provided for regional levels, with details on test types. Estimated values are based on companies total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The report forecasts the global market for HIV therapeutics by drug class and discusses market data for nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), protease inhibitors (PIs), single tablet regimen fixed-dose combination (STR FDC), HIV integrase stand transfer inhibitors (INSTIs) and non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs). The enzyme inhibitor drug class has been excluded when calculating the global HIV therapeutics market, as there are no late-stage pipeline molecules.

Diagnostic tests such as antigen- and antibody-based tests, CD4 tests and viral load tests are detailed with current and forecasted market data. Antigen- and antibody-based tests cover enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests, enzyme immunoassay (EIA) tests, rapid tests and NAT tests; CD4 tests include tests conducted to monitor the CD4 load; and viral load tests include all PCR-based tests.

Market dynamics, such as trends and challenges, are discussed in the report. This report also involves regional market overviews for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The regional overviews provide information on the epidemiology of HIV by country and region and details market data for each region. The regulatory scenario is discussed for the United States, Europe and Japan to provide an overview of the regulations for new drug launches and diagnostic kits. The reimbursement scenario is outlined for the United States, Europe and Japan to provide an overview to readers of this report. The pipeline analysis chapter discusses four major drug categories to provide details on major pipeline developments. The competitive landscape discusses the major manufacturers involved in the HIV therapeutics market, key developments and product offerings.

Report Includes:

– 37 data tables and 49 additional tables

– Industry analysis of diagnostics and therapeutics for the HIV disease, and its global markets

– Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Characterization and quantification of market potential for therapeutic drugs for HIV virus by drug categories, diagnostic test types, application sectors and geographical regions

– Country-specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, China, India, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain and Middle East and Africa

– Evaluation of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and current industry trends and patterns

– Discussion of the regulatory scenario for United States, Europe, and Japan to provide an overview of the regulations for new drug launches and diagnostic kits

– Examination of cost implications for treatments across a range of countries

– A look at ongoing research and the future direction of the market

– Assessment of the competitive landscape and discussion of the major manufacturers involved in the HIV therapeutics market, key developments and product offerings, including Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co., Siemens Healthineers and Thermo Fisher Scientific”

