Technical Textiles Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018

Innovations and product development, enhanced product properties such as strength and durability, growth and advancement of the global automotive industry are the major factors that have been driving the market for technical textiles. The major drawbacks faced by the market are higher cost of finished products affecting end user industry pricing characteristics and huge fragmentation of the existing market.

This report gives a detailed description of the global technical textiles market based on volume share (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for the period 2012 to 2018. The report highlights the factors contributing towards the growth of the market and the restraints that impede the market. The report also includes a detailed section on raw material analysis related to technical textiles market. The report also explains the competitive landscape with company market shares of key market players. Detailed forecasts for the years 2012-2018 for technical textiles have been given separately, for better understanding of the market scenario.

The technical textiles market is described with respect to their various segments along with the opportunities that are expected in the coming six years. The report segments the technical textiles market on the basis of various technologies used in the manufacturing process, end user industry segments and key regions along with detailed segmentation and analysis within the regions. The report also strives to compile together a macroscopic view of the complete demand and supply characteristics of technical textiles by providing historical data from 2009 and a forecast of market segmentation until 2018 along with detailed analyses of revenues and volumes

Based on the end user industry where technical textiles are used, the market has been segmented into eleven categories such as Mobiltech, Indutech, Sportech, Buildtech, Hometech, Clothtech, Meditech, Agrotech, Protech, Packtech and others. These categories cover the entire range of technical textiles that are manufactured in today’s market and present a bright future with constantly improving technology and products.

Additionally, based on the technology employed technical textiles market has been segmented into eight categories such as Thermo-forming, Three Dimensional Weaving, Three Dimensional Knitting, Fabrics Produced Using Nanotechnology, Heat-set Synthetics, Finishing Treatments (such as Water-resistant Coatings & Holographic Laminates), Hand-made elements (such as Stitch or Applique) and others.