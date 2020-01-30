Technical Foam Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Technical Foam -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

This report studies the Technical Foam market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Technical Foam market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major players in global Technical Foam market include

Recticel

Carpenter

Sealed Air Corporation

Rogers Foam Corporation

Woodbridge

Wm. T. Burnett & Co.

Sonoco Products Company

Pregis Corporation

ACH Foam Technologies

Kaneka

Plymouth Foam

Foam Fabricators

Wisconsin Foam Products

Polyfoam Corporation

Armacell

L’Isolante K-Flex

Kaimann GmbH

Huamei Energy-Saving

Aeroflex

NMC

Durkee

Hira Industries

Tramico

Flexipol Foams

Jiuding Group

Speed Foam

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Technical Foam in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

ROW

Consumption Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, the Technical Foam market is primarily split into

Expanded Polystyrene

Polyurethane Foam

Expanded Polyethylene

Expanded Polypropylene

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Acoustic Foam

Automotive

Medical

Consumer Products

Insulation

Packaging

Other

Continued…

