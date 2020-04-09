Technical Ceramics Market Status 2016 : Superior Technical Ceramics,Coorstek, NGK, 3M, Kyocera Corporation, CeramTec GmbH

Technical Ceramics are toughened ceramics that possess enhanced strength in comparison with conventional ceramics. They are made of inorganic materials that exhibit semi-conductivity, high-temperature resistance, high stiffness, and low thermal expansion.

Market Overview:

The Asia Pacific is witnessing growth, owing to the expansion of the electronics and automotive industries in the region. This market in North America and Europe is also projected to witness high growth due to the wide usage of automation systems. The Middle East is an emerging market for technical ceramics.

Technical ceramics are used in electronic components due to their physical properties. They are used as protective coating materials in various electronic instruments. They prevent electronic appliances from heating and thus, they are used as thermal dissipators in electronic components. They have high electrical resistance and low thermal expansion. Hence, they protect equipment from high current or voltage discharge as well as thermal runaway. In the automotive industry, automotive parts are made using technical ceramics, as they are lightweight and impart strength to fragile moving parts. In the aerospace industry, they are used as component materials of the space shuttle. Due to their high strength, technical ceramics are able to withstand shocks and gravitational effects experienced by the space shuttle in the atmosphere. They are also used as handles of kitchen knives and blades, as they offer a firm grip and are not easily damaged. CeramTec GmbH is the largest company involved in the manufacturing of technical ceramics with a market presence all around the world.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market, along with identifying major segments and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand for technical ceramics market.

Segments Covered in the report:

By Product:

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Coatings

By Material:

Oxide

Non-Oxide

By End-Use Industry:

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Energy & Power

Medical

Others

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World.

List of Major Key players are:

CeramTec GmbH

Kyocera Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

3M Company

Rauschert Steinbach GmbH

Dyson Technical Ceramics Limited

Superior Technical Ceramics

NGK Spark Plug Co

